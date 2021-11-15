How to complete the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration event Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

With the start of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration event, players will begin seeing more Pokémon native to or encounterable in the Sinnoh region pop up as they play Pokémon Go.

This is to celebrate the launch of the Diamond and Pearl remakes that are coming to the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19. Pokémon Go players will be able to encounter Pokémon exclusive to both games in this two-part event.

Starting with the Brilliant Diamond segment from Nov. 16 to 18, players will find Pokémon only featured in Diamond. But that will shift from Nov. 18 to 21 when the Shining Pearl section rotates its own selection of Pokémon in.

Some Pokémon—like new hat-wearing variants of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup—will be found in both events, along with the Egg Hatch encounters with the “baby” Pokémon like Bonsly and Mime Jr. The real changes will impact the wild encounters, which Pokémon are appearing in raids, and what rewards players will receive for completing new event-exclusive Field Research.

Another constant between both parts of the celebration is the new Collection Challenge, which will have players trying to capture each variant of the Sinnoh starters that are wearing a hat inspired by the two player characters from the original Diamond and Pearl, Dawn and Lucas. And here are all the details you need to know to complete that challenge.

BDSP Celebration Collection Challenge

Catch a Turtwig (Lucas Hat)

Catch a Turtwig (Dawn Hat)

Catch a Chimchar (Lucas Hat)

Catch a Chimchar (Dawn Hat)

Catch a Piplup (Lucas Hat)

Catch a Piplup (Dawn Hat)

Total rewards: 1,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Froslass encounter