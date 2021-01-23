How to catch Shiny Gastly in Pokémon Go

Most experienced trainers that have been playing Pokémon Go since its launch in 2016 are likely to have a full collection. Niantic has been hard at work to keep the game replayability, and newer generations of Pokémon have been making their way into the game.

They aren’t the only piece of content that gets trainers’ blood flowing, however. Each seasonal event in Pokémon Go introduces many limited-time versions of the existing Pokémon species in the game. Since they’re only available for a limited time each year, they become high-price targets for collectors. Shiny Gastly is one of these rare edition Pokémons and it has been making appearances during events that fit its theme.

How can you catch Shiny Gastly in Pokémon Go?

If there’s an event that fits Gastly’s theme going on in Pokémon Go, all you’ll need to do will be get out there and play the game. Remember that Gastly has a higher spawn rate during the night and the same will apply to Shiny Gastly. Though Shiny Gastly will have an increased drop rate during special events like Halloween, you should still hunt for it in parts of your town that you spotted Gastlies before. Dropping a lure can also increase your chances during the process.

Compared to its regular version, Shiny Gastly has quite a lower drop rate. If there isn’t an ongoing event, you can increase your chances of getting it by locating a known Gastly nest in your area. The nest atlases work wonderfully to identify where you should go to score that Shiny Gastly.

If there doesn’t seem to be much data on nests near you, you can try playing Pokémon Go in industrial parts of your town. Poison Pokémon, like Gastly, tend to have a higher spawn rate around industrial locations and large buildings.

Screen grab via Niantic

Shiny Gastly will be more purple than its regular version which you can use as an indicator if you’re running low on Poké Balls. Note that Shiny Pokémon will also be more difficult to catch, so you should use your best Poké Balls in addition to feeding them berries to increase your odds.