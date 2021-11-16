How to catch Lucas Hat and Dawn Hat Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration event is now underway in Pokémon Go, which means players have a lot of Sinnoh-related content to dig into over the next week ahead of the remakes launching for Nintendo Switch.

Niantic is splitting the event into two parts, with each representing one of the remake’s versions, down to including version exclusive Pokémon that will only appear during their respective version’s dates.

The Brilliant Diamond event will run from Nov. 16 to 18, followed by the Shining Pearl portion from Nov. 18 to 21. Each will bring their own exclusive content, Field Research, and changes to which Pokémon will be appearing in the wild and in raids.

Despite all of the changes, several encounters will remain the same throughout both events. This includes Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup appearing more frequently, with each Sinnoh starter wearing one of two unique hats.

These hats are based on the two player characters from the original Diamond and Pearl, Dawn and Lucas, giving the starters a look that matches their potential trainers. Players can also match that look by grabbing the Dawn and Lucas-themed avatar items from the in-game shop.

Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup will each be appearing with a Dawn Hat and a Lucas Hat, though they will only spawn in specific ways at limited times. This is especially important to know because you will need to get one of each to complete the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration event’s Collection Challenge.

During the Brilliant Diamond event, players can encounter Lucas Hat Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup in the wild. The only way to encounter the Dawn Hat variants will be to complete the event-exclusive Field Research, which will give you one encounter with each starter wearing the opposite hat.

The roles will shift in the Shining Pearl event on Nov. 18, which will see the Dawn Hat Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup spawning in the wild, and the Lucas Hatvariants appearing via other means.

So, your best bet to collect both the Dawn and Lucas Hat-wearing trio is to participate in both parts of the celebration, or just in one but ensure that you complete the Field Research before it ends.