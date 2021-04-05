How to catch Azumarill for the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring event is live, introducing new content and quests to spice the game up.

Like the event’s name suggests, a number of spring-themed Pokémon will be more readily available in Pokémon Go. Players should notice more Marill, Buneary, and Bunnelby around the map. There will also be a chance for fans to catch Mega Lopunny for the first time.

Everyone’s eyes will be on the Collection Challenge, however, and you’ll need to catch an Azumarill at some point to complete it. The evolved version of Marill doesn’t seem to be appearing around the map, meaning you’ll need to find other ways to catch one.

How can you catch Azumarill for the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go?

Since the quest specifically tells players to catch an Azumarill, evolving a Marill won’t count toward completing the quest. There are alternatives you can try out to get yourself into an encounter with Azumarill, though.

Participating in three-star raids will get you in an encounter with Azumarill since its one of the raid bosses and will stay that way throughout the event. Note that Azumarill is only one of the raid bosses which means that there’s also a chance that you may encounter other one instead of it.

If you aren’t that keen on raiding, you’ll also have the option to secure an encounter through completing field research tasks. The “Catch 15 Exeggcute” field research task awards players with an Azumarill encounter, a decent alternative to the raid method. It may look like a better method than the raiding option, but you’ll also need to make sure that you have the “15” variant of this field research task since the other versions have different rewards.

You can only carry three field research tasks at a time. If you weren’t able to get the “Catch 15 Exeggcute” one at first go, you might want to consider discarding the tasks you have for another try. The Spring to Spring challenge will wrap up on April 8, meaning you’ll also be against a timer.