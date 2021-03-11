How to beat and capture Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go

The Season of Legends is already off to an electric start in Pokémon Go, and the voltage will only increase once the Bolt Strike Pokémon Thundurus returns to five-star raids once more.

As the devastating Tornadus rotates out on March 11 at 8am local time, Thundurus will strike, appearing in its Incarnate Forme until March 16. But don’t expect Thundurus to just vanish, as on March 16 you will be able to encounter the Electric-type in its Therian Forme for the first time.

Incarnate Forme Thundurus can also be Shiny as it reappears in Raids and prepares to transform, so be on the lookout for the darker clouds and slight color change.

When you do encounter Thundurus, you need to be wary since it is both Electric and Flying-type. This means you should avoid Water-types at all costs unless you plan to bring a Swampert for some reason.

Because of that Electric-typing, you should rely on Ground-types to negate any advantage Thundurus might have. Doubling down with Ground/Rock-types like Rhyperior or Golem is a sound strategy, with Ice-types like Kyurem and Mamoswine also being very viable to ground the legend.