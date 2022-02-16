Hisuian Electrode, Ball Guy highlight Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally event

Poké Ball fever is finally hitting Pokémon Go as Niantic introduces the Poké Ball Prep Rally to the game on Feb. 18 as a leadup to Pokémon Go Tour: Johto.

The Poké Ball Prep Rally will see Hisuian Electrode appear in the game for the first, giving players a payoff for the impromptu Voltorb event that brought Hisuian Voltorb into Pokémon Go earlier this month. The Rally will run from Feb. 18 to 25.

Players can use all that Voltorb Candy they’ve accumulated throughout February to evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode. The evolution will cost 50 Voltorb Candy, the same amount needed to evolve Voltorb normally.

Outside of Hisuian Electrode being added, the Poké Ball Prep Rally will also feature other Poké Ball-themed Pokémon like Kantonian Voltorb, Foongus, Kantonian Electrode, Amoonguss, and Galarian Stunfisk.

Image via Niantic

And, for the true Poké Ball fanatics, a new avatar outfit and pose inspired by the Galar Pokémon League’s own Ball Guy will be available.

Players can also complete event-exclusive Timed Research to earn some much-needed Poké Balls heading into Pokémon Go Tour: Johto from Feb. 26 to 27. Buddies can bring you Poké Balls in Gifts and Field Research will reward Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.