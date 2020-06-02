Hidden Ability Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny are now available in Pokémon HOME

Following the huge reveal of information for the Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion passes earlier today, The Pokémon Company gave fans another set of freebies on Pokémon HOME.

As of today, anyone who deposits a Pokémon from Sword and Shield into Pokémon HOME will receive a highly-coveted Hidden Ability Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny to train ahead of the DLC release.

Serebii Update: Hidden Ability Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble are now available through Pokémon HOME if you deposit a Pokémon from Sword and Shield https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/yAADbSnEz5 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 2, 2020

This is a great way to get all three of the starter Pokémon if you don’t have anyone to trade with. It also gives competitive players a great Pokémon to train ahead of the 2021 season.

Grookey will have the ability Grassy Surge, which activates Grassy Terrain for five turns when the Pokémon enters battle. Scorbunny will have the ability Libero, which changes the Pokémon’s type to the type of move it’s about to use. Sobble will have Sniper, which powers up critical-hit moves from 150 percent to 225 percent.

These Hidden Abilities weren’t available in-game before now. Trainers simply need to log in to Pokémon HOME to get their hands on them.