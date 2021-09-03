Here is the schedule for the PMPL Fall Split 2021

With the PUBG Mobile Club Opens (PMCO) wrapping up around the world, all eyes have shifted to the Pro League (PMPL) where the best from each region will be competing.

Today, Tencent revealed the complete schedule for each league in the PMPL fall season 2021. While the Pro League has already begun in Southeast Asia, it will take place over the next two months in other regions.

The team with the most points from the spring and fall seasons of the PMPL from each region will qualify for the 2021 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). Besides this, every PMPL seeds into a larger championship where additional slots to the PMGC will be up for grabs.

Here is the schedule for the PMPLs in the fall season of 2021.

PMPL SEA

The top teams from each region will compete in the PMPL SEA Championship season four. The schedule for the individual leagues are:

Indonesia League: Aug. 24 to Sept. 12 Finals: Sept. 17 to 19

Vietnam League: Aug. 24 to Sept. 12 Finals: Sept. 17 to 19

Thailand League: Aug. 24 to Sept. 12 Finals: Sept. 24 to 26

MY/SG League: Aug. 24 to Sept. 12 Finals: Sept. 24 to 26



PMPL EMEA

The top teams from each PMPL will make it to the EMEA Championship season two. The schedule for the individual leagues are:

CIS League: Sept. 6 to 27 Finals: Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

Arabia League: Sept. 6 to 27 Finals: Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

Turkey League: Oct. 5 to 24 Finals: Oct. 29 to 31

Western Europe League: Oct. 5 to 24 Finals: Oct. 29 to 31



PMPL Americas

The best teams from each PMPL will compete in the second season of the Americas championship. The schedule for these are:

North America League: Oct. 5 to 24 Finals: Oct. 29 to 31

LATAM League: Oct. 5 to 24 Finals: Oct. 29 to 31

Brazil League: Sept. 7 to 26 Finals: Oct. 1 to 3



PMPL South Asia

The top teams from the PMPL SA will qualify for the South Asia Championship season two where they will be met by other teams from the PMCOs.