Ahead of League of Legends: Wild Rift’s regional open beta, Riot Games has released the 1.0 patch.

It has brought seven new champions to the game, which will initially be free-to-play for everyone. Besides this, some balance changes and bug fixes have also been made in Wild Rift’s first patch update.

Here are the complete patch notes for Wild Rift’s 1.0 update.

Regional open beta

The regional open beta will begin on Oct. 27. It will only be available for players in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.

Temporary downtime

To prepare for the open beta, Riot is suspending iOS testing and new downloads for the game. The game will be available on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store from Oct. 27.

New champions

Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

One of League PC’s most popular champions has made his way to Wild Rift. The jungler has been released along with the Knockout Lee Sun and Muay Thai Lee Sin.

Other Champions

Besides Lee Sin, six other champions have been released into the game. These champions are free for all players in the closed beta from Oct. 22 to 27. These are in a “testing phase” and Riot has encouraged players to jump into Summoner’s Rift with them to spot and report bugs.

These are:

Akali, the Rogue Assassin

Darius, the Hand of Noxus

Draven, the Glorious Executioner

Evelynn, Agony’s Embrace

Kai’Sa, Daughter of the Void

Seraphine, the Starry-Eyed Songstress

In-game Rewards

When the open beta begins in South Korea and Japan, existing League PC players will be able to log in using their Riot accounts. On doing this, they will get rewards based on their “time and monetary investment” on League PC.

Riot has said that players in other regions can also link their Riot accounts. They will receive rewards like champions and skins “later in the year.”

Balance Changes

Items

Archangel’s Staff

Mana per stack: 12 to 15

Manamune

Bonus AD: One percent to two percent

Mana per stack: Eight to 10

Muramana

Bonus AD: One percent to two percent

Tear of the Goddess

Mana per stack: Six to eight

Winter’s Approach

Mana per stack: Eight to 15

Game Systems

AFK Penalty

Riot has said that it takes AFKing “very seriously” but also understands that unexpected things may happen. Hence, the penalties for AFKing have been reduced.

First AFK penalty (three to six minutes): 10-30 minutes

First AFK penalty (more than six minutes): 20-60 minutes

Further AFK penalties within seven days: Six to 12 hours

Bugfixes

The patch has brought several bugfixes to the game. Riot has only revealed what the major ones are.