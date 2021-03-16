League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.1b was released into the game today. The patch has introduced three new champions to the game and several balance changes.
The three new champions are Leona, Diana, and Pantheon. Players will be able to unlock one of these for free through the Path of Ascension event, which will begin on March 16. Patch 2.1b is also making Backdooring harder to do.
Here are the complete notes for Wild Rift’s patch 2.1b. This will be the final content patch of 2.1. Patch 2.2 will be released on March 30.
New Champions
Leona, the Radiant Dawn
Diana, Scorn of the Moon
Pantheon, the Unbreakable Speak
New Skins
All skins will be released throughout the patch.
- Barbecue Leona
- Dark Valkyrie Diana
- Full Metal Pantheon
- Dragonslayer Pantheon
- Infernal Diana
- PROJECT: Ashe
- PROJECT: Leona
- PROJECT: Vi
- PROJECT: Yasuo
- PROJECT: Zed
Events
Path of Ascension
The event gives players the option to choose between the Sun, Moon, or War. Every path gives players different missions to complete which can unlock one of the new champions: Leona, Diana, or Pantheon.
The Path of Ascension event will happen from March 16 to 29.
Champions
Aurelion Sol
(P) Center of the Universe
- Star base damage: 18/26/34/42/50/58/66/74/82/90/98/106/114/122 to 15/21/27/33/40/47/54/61/70/79/88/97/108/119/130
(2) Celestial Expansion
- Base damage: 25/35/45/55/65/75/85/95/105/115/125/135/145/165 to 25/32/39/46/54/62/70/78/89/100/111/122/138/154/170
(Ult) Voice of Light
- Cooldown: 65/55/45s to 80/65/50s
Soraka
Soraka is a bit weaker compared to her counterparts. Giving her some more star power to help her shine as a healer and silencer.
(2) Astral Infusion
- Base heal: 80/110/140/170 HP to 80/120/160/200 HP
(3) Equinox
- Cooldown: 22/20/18/16s to 20/18/16/14s
Tristana
Giving Tristana a small buff to her mana and (2) Rocket Jump slow to make sure she is rewarded more consistently for jumping in.
Base Stats
- Base mana per level: 33 to 41
- Mana @ level 15: 762 to 874
(2) Rocket Jump
- Slow duration: 1/1.5/2/2.5s to 1.5/2/2.5/3s
Yasuo
Riot said that Yasuo overly benefited from the Blade of the Ruined King changes last patch. At the same time, his defensive stats are too high given his passive shield and mobility. Taking a good chunk out of his base Armor and health to help his opponents capitalize on his mistakes more. His dash speed is also being adjusted to better match his pace from League PC.
Base Stats
- Base armor: 40 to 35
- Base health: 650 to 570
(3) Sweeping Blade
- Dash Speed: 1200 + Movement Speed to 900 + Movement Speed
Ziggs
Ziggs’ Mega Inferno Bomb is pretty hard to hit sometimes, especially when it’s flying across the map, so we’re giving it a slight area-of-effect buff. On the other hand, he takes down turrets too quickly, so Riot is pulling back a bit on his Satchel Charge execution.
(2) Satchel Charge
- Tower destroy threshold: 25/30/35/40 percent tower HP to 20/25/30/35 percent tower HP
(Ult) Mega Inferno Bomb
- Outer AoE size radius: 4 to 5
- Inner AoE size radius: 2 to 2.5
Items
Locket is too strong as a first item and completely nullifies the lethality of early game team fighting. Riot is taking a large swing at its early power and price to curb it from being purchased too quickly.
Locket Enchant
- Price: 500g to 800g
- Shield Amount: 140 to 420 (120 + Level × 20) to 70 to 420 (45 + Level × 25)
Runes
Conqueror
Riot has said that the Conqueror is overperforming on ranged AP champions when compared to other choices. It’s also slightly strong in general for other ranged champions so it’s its maximum output on ranged champions is being nerfed by a small amount too.
- AP per stack: Four to 12 (based on champ level) to Three to Nine (based on champ level)
- Maximum stack Adaptive Damage bonus: 10% on ranged champions to seven percent on ranged champions
Systems
Backdoor Bonus
Riot feels that late game backdooring is becoming too easy. Hence, the mechanic where the turret defense backdoor bonus lessens in the late game is being removed.
- “Backdoor bonus” tower damage reduction: 66 percent, then 33 percent at 18 minutes to 66 percent through the whole game.
Lane Swaps
Riot has said that it is seeing an overwhelming amount of lane swaps to force two-vs-one lanes in competitive play. To counter this, turrets are being given a more defensive power if a full team tries to take them down.
Before patch 2.1b
- During the first three minutes, all outer turrets gain 50 bonus Armor/Magic Resist
- During the first three minutes, turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby:
- Three champions in total: 40 Armor/Magic Resist
- Four champions in total: 80 Armor/Magic Resist
- Five champions in total: 120 Armor/Magic Resist
Patch 2.1b changes
- During the first three minutes:
- Solo (Baron) lane outer turret gains 90 bonus Armor/Magic Resist
- Mid lane outer turret gains 90 bonus Armor/Magic Resist
- Duo (Dragon) lane outer turret gains 40 bonus Armor/Magic Resist
- During the first three minutes, turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby:
- Two champions in total: 10 Armor/Magic Resist
- Three champions in total: 100 Armor/Magic Resist
- Four champions in total: 200 Armor/Magic Resist
- Five champions in total: 300 Armor/Magic Resist
Chat Detection
Riot is rolling out improved chat evaluation that is ramping up to catch a majority of detected languages, which means you might run into more players who’ve received text or voice restrictions. Riot has said that it will continue to improve its detection over the upcoming months.
Riot has also asked players to keep reporting people who are behaving in a “disruptive way.” Each report is sent into Wild Rift’s behavior systems to review, and having the reports helps Riot continue to improve its machine learning models and get better and better at dealing with disruptive behavior.
Free-to-play Champion Rotation
Mar 18 – Mar 24: Corki, Darius, Graves, Katarina, Malphite, Nami, Shyvana, Soraka, Varus, Ziggs
Mar 25 – Mar 31: Akali, Draven, Jarvan IV, Jax, Rakan, Sona, Wukong, Xayah, Xin Zhao, Zed