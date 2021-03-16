League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.1b was released into the game today. The patch has introduced three new champions to the game and several balance changes.

The three new champions are Leona, Diana, and Pantheon. Players will be able to unlock one of these for free through the Path of Ascension event, which will begin on March 16. Patch 2.1b is also making Backdooring harder to do.

Here are the complete notes for Wild Rift’s patch 2.1b. This will be the final content patch of 2.1. Patch 2.2 will be released on March 30.

New Champions

Leona, the Radiant Dawn

Image via Riot Games

Diana, Scorn of the Moon

Image via Riot Games

Pantheon, the Unbreakable Speak

Image via Riot Games

New Skins

All skins will be released throughout the patch.

Image via Riot Games

Barbecue Leona

Dark Valkyrie Diana

Full Metal Pantheon

Dragonslayer Pantheon

Infernal Diana

PROJECT: Ashe

PROJECT: Leona

PROJECT: Vi

PROJECT: Yasuo

PROJECT: Zed

Events

Path of Ascension

The event gives players the option to choose between the Sun, Moon, or War. Every path gives players different missions to complete which can unlock one of the new champions: Leona, Diana, or Pantheon.

Image via Riot Games

The Path of Ascension event will happen from March 16 to 29.

Champions

Aurelion Sol

(P) Center of the Universe

Star base damage: 18/26/34/42/50/58/66/74/82/90/98/106/114/122 to 15/21/27/33/40/47/54/61/70/79/88/97/108/119/130

(2) Celestial Expansion

Base damage: 25/35/45/55/65/75/85/95/105/115/125/135/145/165 to 25/32/39/46/54/62/70/78/89/100/111/122/138/154/170

(Ult) Voice of Light

Cooldown: 65/55/45s to 80/65/50s

Soraka

Soraka is a bit weaker compared to her counterparts. Giving her some more star power to help her shine as a healer and silencer.

(2) Astral Infusion

Base heal: 80/110/140/170 HP to 80/120/160/200 HP

(3) Equinox

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16s to 20/18/16/14s

Tristana

Giving Tristana a small buff to her mana and (2) Rocket Jump slow to make sure she is rewarded more consistently for jumping in.

Base Stats

Base mana per level: 33 to 41 Mana @ level 15: 762 to 874



(2) Rocket Jump

Slow duration: 1/1.5/2/2.5s to 1.5/2/2.5/3s

Yasuo

Riot said that Yasuo overly benefited from the Blade of the Ruined King changes last patch. At the same time, his defensive stats are too high given his passive shield and mobility. Taking a good chunk out of his base Armor and health to help his opponents capitalize on his mistakes more. His dash speed is also being adjusted to better match his pace from League PC.

Base Stats

Base armor: 40 to 35

Base health: 650 to 570

(3) Sweeping Blade

Dash Speed: 1200 + Movement Speed to 900 + Movement Speed

Ziggs

Ziggs’ Mega Inferno Bomb is pretty hard to hit sometimes, especially when it’s flying across the map, so we’re giving it a slight area-of-effect buff. On the other hand, he takes down turrets too quickly, so Riot is pulling back a bit on his Satchel Charge execution.

(2) Satchel Charge

Tower destroy threshold: 25/30/35/40 percent tower HP to 20/25/30/35 percent tower HP

(Ult) Mega Inferno Bomb

Outer AoE size radius: 4 to 5

Inner AoE size radius: 2 to 2.5

Items

Locket is too strong as a first item and completely nullifies the lethality of early game team fighting. Riot is taking a large swing at its early power and price to curb it from being purchased too quickly.

Locket Enchant

Price: 500g to 800g

Shield Amount: 140 to 420 (120 + Level × 20) to 70 to 420 (45 + Level × 25)

Runes

Conqueror

Riot has said that the Conqueror is overperforming on ranged AP champions when compared to other choices. It’s also slightly strong in general for other ranged champions so it’s its maximum output on ranged champions is being nerfed by a small amount too.

AP per stack: Four to 12 (based on champ level) to Three to Nine (based on champ level)

Maximum stack Adaptive Damage bonus: 10% on ranged champions to seven percent on ranged champions

Systems

Backdoor Bonus

Riot feels that late game backdooring is becoming too easy. Hence, the mechanic where the turret defense backdoor bonus lessens in the late game is being removed.

“Backdoor bonus” tower damage reduction: 66 percent, then 33 percent at 18 minutes to 66 percent through the whole game.

Lane Swaps

Riot has said that it is seeing an overwhelming amount of lane swaps to force two-vs-one lanes in competitive play. To counter this, turrets are being given a more defensive power if a full team tries to take them down.

Before patch 2.1b

During the first three minutes, all outer turrets gain 50 bonus Armor/Magic Resist

During the first three minutes, turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby: Three champions in total: 40 Armor/Magic Resist Four champions in total: 80 Armor/Magic Resist Five champions in total: 120 Armor/Magic Resist



Patch 2.1b changes

During the first three minutes: Solo (Baron) lane outer turret gains 90 bonus Armor/Magic Resist Mid lane outer turret gains 90 bonus Armor/Magic Resist Duo (Dragon) lane outer turret gains 40 bonus Armor/Magic Resist

During the first three minutes, turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby: Two champions in total: 10 Armor/Magic Resist Three champions in total: 100 Armor/Magic Resist Four champions in total: 200 Armor/Magic Resist Five champions in total: 300 Armor/Magic Resist



Chat Detection

Riot is rolling out improved chat evaluation that is ramping up to catch a majority of detected languages, which means you might run into more players who’ve received text or voice restrictions. Riot has said that it will continue to improve its detection over the upcoming months.

Riot has also asked players to keep reporting people who are behaving in a “disruptive way.” Each report is sent into Wild Rift’s behavior systems to review, and having the reports helps Riot continue to improve its machine learning models and get better and better at dealing with disruptive behavior.

Free-to-play Champion Rotation

Mar 18 – Mar 24: Corki, Darius, Graves, Katarina, Malphite, Nami, Shyvana, Soraka, Varus, Ziggs

Mar 25 – Mar 31: Akali, Draven, Jarvan IV, Jax, Rakan, Sona, Wukong, Xayah, Xin Zhao, Zed