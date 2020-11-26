Here are the teams qualified for the first Super Weekend of the PMGC season zero

The results of the Super Weekends will decide the teams in the Finals.

After two days of the weekdays play in the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), the top 16 teams have qualified for the Super Weekend.

The PMGC features 24 teams from around the world competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool. The Global Championship’s league stage will be played until Dec. 20 with the top 16 teams qualifying for the PMGC Finals in early 2021.

The league stage has a unique format. In each of the four weeks, the 24 teams will play on the weekdays play (Tuesday and Wednesday). These will be played in a round-robin format between three groups of eight teams each. From here, the top 16 teams will advance to the Super Weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) which grants Championship Points. Based on these championship points, the finalists of the PMGC will be determined.

The weekdays play rankings will be reset every week. The Super Weekend’s placement, however, will get carried over.

Here are the 16 teams that have qualified for the first Super Weekend. The teams are in order of their positions in the weekdays’ play.

Bigetron Red Aliens Loops Esports Futbolist Aerowolf Limax A7 Esports Team Secret 4Angry Men Nova XQF Konina Power RRQ Athena Abrupt Slayers Secret Jin Execute Klas Digital Athletics Power888 KPS BLUE BEES

The eight teams which will not be in action this weekend are:

Na’Vi ZEUS Esports GODSENT Archer Gaming DRS Gaming The Unnamed A1 Esports Elites United Team

The PMGC will return on Friday, Nov. 27 for the first day of Super Weekend. Fans can tune in at 5am CT to catch the action on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.