Who will become the Eastern champions?

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) East 2021 will happen from July 22 to 25. Sixteen teams from across Asia are competing to be crowned the champions.

The PMWI East has a charity prize pool of $1.5 million, which is powered by Gamers Without Borders. The prize money will be donated to different charities for providing vaccines to underdeveloped countries.

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMWI East 2021. The scores are being updated live.

Overall standings

Here are the overall standings after five matches.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Scoreboard per match

July 22 (Day one)

Match five: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match four: Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match three: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match two: Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match one: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports