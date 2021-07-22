The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) East 2021 will happen from July 22 to 25. Sixteen teams from across Asia are competing to be crowned the champions.
The PMWI East has a charity prize pool of $1.5 million, which is powered by Gamers Without Borders. The prize money will be donated to different charities for providing vaccines to underdeveloped countries.
Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMWI East 2021. The scores are being updated live.
Overall standings
Here are the overall standings after five matches.