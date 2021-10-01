Six slots in the MENA and South Asia Championship are up for grabs.

Sixteen teams from across the Middle East and North Africa are competing in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia season two grand finals, which will take place online from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

The league has a total prize pool of $150,000. The top six teams from the finals will advance to the PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship, according to Liquipedia.

The 16 teams will play 18 matches (six per day) to decide the winners. Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMPL Arabia season two.

Overall standings

Here are the overall standings after six matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Sept. 30 (Day one)

Match one: Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two: Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three: Sanhok

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four: Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Match five: Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Match six: Sanhok

Screengrab via Tencent