Sixteen teams from across the Middle East and North Africa are competing in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia season two grand finals, which will take place online from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
The league has a total prize pool of $150,000. The top six teams from the finals will advance to the PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship, according to Liquipedia.
The 16 teams will play 18 matches (six per day) to decide the winners. Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMPL Arabia season two.
Overall standings
Here are the overall standings after six matches.