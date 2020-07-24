The drinks can be consumed to trigger new emote effects.

PUBG Mobile’s Oasis Fresh event is giving players the chance to win some exciting rewards, such as the Tsunami skin for the SKS, AG, Coupons, and more. The event has also added up to 46 new emotes that can be used on the Spawn Island or Cheer Park.

In the event, players have to collect four different types of ingredients and ice by playing PUBG Mobile. These ingredients can then be combined to create a drink. These drinks can be equipped and consumed on the Spawn Island or Cheer Park to trigger various “fun emote effects.”

The four ingredients are Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce, and Sour Juice. There’s a higher chance of getting Syrups in classic maps and Flavorings on the Livik map. Players can get the Sour Juice by teaming up with friends. The chances of getting Chili Sauce increases with a player’s rank. Ice can be found in Cheer Park.

The event will be live until July 27.

Here are the recipes for all 46 drinks in the Oasis Fresh event of PUBG Mobile:

Name of Drink Ingredients Shaking Ice Motor Dil Flavoring, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No Cherry Blossom Syrup, Syrup, Syrup Gently No Butter Fizz Syrup, Syrup, Flavoring Gently No Sweet Thoughts Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice Gently No Hodgepodge Syrup, Sour Juice, Flavoring Gently No Szechuan Sauce Syrup, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Gently No Nojito Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Gently No Golden Boy Syrup, Syrup, Chili Sauce Gently No Pan52 Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Gently No Bitter Gourd Cola Syrup, Flavoring, Flavoring Gently No Couch Potato Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No Chickenpolitan Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Gently No Bamboo Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Flavoring Gently No Sir Miss-a-lot Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Gently No Salty Death Sour Juice, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Gently No Too Soon Sour Juice, Flavoring, Flavoring Gently No Head Hunter Sour Juice, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No Snake Gall Special Flavoring, Flavoring, Flavoring Gently No Orange Lassi Flavoring, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No Herbal Chili Water Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently No Chicken Master Syrup, Syrup, Syrup Quickly No Oolong Smoothie Syrup, Syrup, Flavoring Quickly No Golden Punch Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice Quickly No Purple Bubble Syrup, Sour Juice, Flavoring Quickly No Bloody Mylta Syrup, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Quickly No Citrus Peach Cooler Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Quickly No Curry Honey Glop Syrup, Syrup, Chili Sauce Quickly No Ginger Magic Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No Agent 47 Syrup, Flavoring, Flavoring Quickly No Pew Pews Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No Blue Shoe Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Quickly No Hide in Bush Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Flavoring Quickly No Salty Breeze Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Quickly No Expired Grape Vinegar Sour Juice, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No Lone Wolf Sour Juice, Flavoring, Flavoring Quickly No Inferior Lemon Wine Sour Juice, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No Last Word Flavoring, Flavoring, Flavoring Quickly No Expired Bitter Gourd Flavoring, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No Pepper and Ginger Drink Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Quickly No Crystal Colada Syrup, Syrup, Syrup Quickly Yes Apple Juice Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice Gently Yes Conflict and Compromise Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice Gently Yes Severny Sling Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently Yes Pulp Fiction Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce Gently Yes Pi-Gi Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce Gently Yes Concrete Flavoring, Flavoring, Chili Sauce Quickly No

Players will unlock rewards as they prepare more drinks. These rewards are: