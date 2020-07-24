PUBG Mobile’s Oasis Fresh event is giving players the chance to win some exciting rewards, such as the Tsunami skin for the SKS, AG, Coupons, and more. The event has also added up to 46 new emotes that can be used on the Spawn Island or Cheer Park.
In the event, players have to collect four different types of ingredients and ice by playing PUBG Mobile. These ingredients can then be combined to create a drink. These drinks can be equipped and consumed on the Spawn Island or Cheer Park to trigger various “fun emote effects.”
The four ingredients are Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce, and Sour Juice. There’s a higher chance of getting Syrups in classic maps and Flavorings on the Livik map. Players can get the Sour Juice by teaming up with friends. The chances of getting Chili Sauce increases with a player’s rank. Ice can be found in Cheer Park.
The event will be live until July 27.
Here are the recipes for all 46 drinks in the Oasis Fresh event of PUBG Mobile:
|Name of Drink
|Ingredients
|Shaking
|Ice
|Motor Dil
|Flavoring, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Cherry Blossom
|Syrup, Syrup, Syrup
|Gently
|No
|Butter Fizz
|Syrup, Syrup, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Sweet Thoughts
|Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice
|Gently
|No
|Hodgepodge
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Szechuan Sauce
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Nojito
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice
|Gently
|No
|Golden Boy
|Syrup, Syrup, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Pan52
|Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Bitter Gourd Cola
|Syrup, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Couch Potato
|Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Chickenpolitan
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Sour Juice
|Gently
|No
|Bamboo
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Sir Miss-a-lot
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Salty Death
|Sour Juice, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Too Soon
|Sour Juice, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Head Hunter
|Sour Juice, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Snake Gall Special
|Flavoring, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Gently
|No
|Orange Lassi
|Flavoring, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Herbal Chili Water
|Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|No
|Chicken Master
|Syrup, Syrup, Syrup
|Quickly
|No
|Oolong Smoothie
|Syrup, Syrup, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Golden Punch
|Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice
|Quickly
|No
|Purple Bubble
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Bloody Mylta
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Citrus Peach Cooler
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice
|Quickly
|No
|Curry Honey Glop
|Syrup, Syrup, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Ginger Magic
|Syrup, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Agent 47
|Syrup, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Pew Pews
|Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Blue Shoe
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Sour Juice
|Quickly
|No
|Hide in Bush
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Salty Breeze
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Expired Grape Vinegar
|Sour Juice, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Lone Wolf
|Sour Juice, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Inferior Lemon Wine
|Sour Juice, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Last Word
|Flavoring, Flavoring, Flavoring
|Quickly
|No
|Expired Bitter Gourd
|Flavoring, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Pepper and Ginger Drink
|Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
|Crystal Colada
|Syrup, Syrup, Syrup
|Quickly
|Yes
|Apple Juice
|Syrup, Syrup, Sour Juice
|Gently
|Yes
|Conflict and Compromise
|Syrup, Sour Juice, Sour Juice
|Gently
|Yes
|Severny Sling
|Syrup, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|Yes
|Pulp Fiction
|Sour Juice, Sour Juice, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|Yes
|Pi-Gi
|Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce, Chili Sauce
|Gently
|Yes
|Concrete
|Flavoring, Flavoring, Chili Sauce
|Quickly
|No
Players will unlock rewards as they prepare more drinks. These rewards are:
- Supply Crate Coupon: 10 drinks
- Sunglasses (Rose) for seven days: 15 drinks
- Five Classic Crate Coupon Scraps: 20 drinks
- 300 AG: 25 drinks
- Pilot Jacket for 10 days: 30 drinks
- Tsunami – SKS for seven days: 34 drinks