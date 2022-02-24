Here are the Pokémon UNITE Patch 1.4.1.4 notes

Hoopa has arrived in Pokémon UNITE alongside the version 1.4.1.4 update, but players who were expecting a massive balance patch are going to be left slightly disappointed.

The update provided by TiMi Studios a few days ago that listed some small gameplay adjustments for Aegislash and Decidueye actually featured every change for the playable Pokémon in UNITE. This patch deals more with map and level balancing for Quick matches, along with a few general fixes.

Shivre City, Auroma Park, and Mer Stadium all received individual updates, along with a general change to how each map will deal with players who are trailing in Exp. and the amount of Aeos Energy dropped by opposing Pokémon.

This does mean that UNITE will be going another month without any sizable balance adjustments for the core gameplay, though TiMi has gotten better about implementing hotfixes if certain Pokémon become too powerful in the interim. But in the meantime, here are all of the patch notes for the version 1.4.1.4 update, as limited as they may be.

Patch notes version 1.4.1.4:

General

Added Hoopa

New items added to the shop

New events added to the game

Bug fixes

Text fixes

General changes

Balance adjustments