Here are the Pokémon UNITE Patch 1.2.1.8 notes

Pokémon UNITE is getting a big update for Halloween, which will include a brand new game mode, a balance patch, and the release of Greedent as the next playable Pokémon. There will also be tons of new Holowear added for Pokémon like Charizard, Wigglytuff, Zeraora, and Lucario to celebrate the seasonal theme.
This will be the first big balance patch added to the game in quite some time, impacting several highly played Pokémon such as Venusaur, Blastoise, and Lucario.
Even more important than the Pokémon balance changes are the updates that TiMi Studio is making to the map objectives—Drednaw, Rotom, and Zapdos.
The developers are well aware of the current meta where full teams will prioritize Dreadnaw to gain shields and level advantages, and they have made it so Rotom is more appealing as an early target to try and split team’s attentions a bit more between the two objectives. Zapdos has also been nerfed and will give players less points once it is defeated, which might help lessen the number of games swung entirely by Zapdos if they weren’t already close.
Here are the full patch notes for the Version 1.2.1.8 balance update, which will be released on Oct. 20.
General
- New game mode added: Halloween Night in Mer Stadium
- Replaces Battle Items with Pumpkins that can be used to throw at your opponent’s Pokémon
- Added new music to the lobby
- Greedent added to the roster
Balance patch
- Pikachu
- Thunder damage increased
- Volt Tackle damage increased
- Slowbro
- Amnesia cooldown decreased and HP gained increased
- Gengar
- After Level 5, when you deal Special Damage, you will recover your health based on damage inflicted
- Blastoise
- Hydro Pump damage decreased
- Water Spout cooldown decreased
- Hydro Typhoon damage decreased
- Venusaur
- Giga Drain HP recovered decreased
- Solar Beam damage increased
- Lucario
- Attack stat reduced
- Steadfast ability activation frequency lowered
- Aura Cannon bug fixed, will no longer have increased damage when used after Power-Up Punch
- Garchomp
- Basic Attack speed increased
- Dragon Rush damage increased
- Zeraora
- Wild Charge + bug fixed, will no longer deal more damage when hitting multiple Pokémon
- Cramorant
- Display issue bug fixed
- Talonflame
- Bug fixed that kept Gale Wings from activating after KO
- Zapdos (Remoat Stadium)
- Reduced energy obtained after KO to 30
- Dreadnaw (Remoat Stadium)
- Reduced amount of Shield and experience gained after KO
- Rotom (Remoat Stadium)
- Increases movement speed, HP, and Attack when moving toward a goal
- Increases time a goal area is broken after Rotom activates it