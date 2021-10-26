Here are the Pokémon UNITE Patch 1.2.1.10 notes

While there isn’t anything major in Pokémon UNITE‘s latest patch, it does include a handful of fixes to increase the game’s quality of life.

Patch 1.2.1.10 includes bug fixes, changes to the home menu, and a small adjustment to how the store functions.

With the new patch, the home menu now has easily accessible icons for lobby, friends, and events so they can be reached instantly without the need to navigate multiple menus, like it was previously.

A small change to the store will make returning customers more easily aware of what products are new. Recently added items will have a “New” banner to quickly indicate that they weren’t previously available.

Finally, the last part of the update was to squash some bugs. There was no official indication of what these fixes changed, though it likely included the Greedent defender mission bug that was plaguing the game.

While there are no major updates, these small changes are going to be welcome additions for the current player base.

Patch Notes Version 1.2.1.10: