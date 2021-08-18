A bunch of new balance changes have arrived.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Patch 2.4a was released today.

The patch introduced a bunch of new balance changes to several champions and items. The new champion for this patch, Thresh, has already been released a few days ago. New skins and accessories have also arrived and will appear intermittently through the patch.

Here are the complete patch notes for Wild Rift’s Patch 2.4a.

New Champion

Thresh, The Chain Warden

Image via Riot Games

Thresh was released Aug. 12 at 7:01pm CT.

New Skins

Image via Riot Games

This was released on Aug. 12 at 7:01pm CT.

Pulsefire Thresh

These will be releasing on Aug. 18 at 7:01pm CT.

Dark Star Kha’Zix

Dark Star Varus

Accessories

You can earn or purchase accessories from a bunch of different sources. All accessories will be released throughout the patch.

Image via Riot Games

Bauble : Flying off the Handle

: Flying off the Handle Icon: Mini-Boss

Events

Join the Fluft

Fancy finding a flock of fuzzy friends? Fulfill fun and fabulous feats to fly with the Fluft. The event will begin on Aug. 16 at 7:01pm CT.

Champion Changes

Akshan

Image via Riot Games

The Rogue Sentinel is struggling quite a bit, so Riot is giving him a strong buff.

Base Stats

Attack growth: 3.6 → 4.5

Base mana: 345 → 390

Base mana regen: 12 → 15

Starting bonus attack speed: 30 → 40 percent

(P) Dirty Fighting

Movement speed: 40-80 based on level → 40-120 based on level

(1) Avengerang

Mana cost: 60/70/80/40 → 50/60/70/80

(Ult) Comeuppance

Cooldown: 90/65/60 → 75/65/55 seconds

[NEW] Can now execute minions

Annie

Image via Riot Games

Annie has been overpowered in the mid lane, so her early game power is being reduced.

Base Stats

Base health: 570 → 530

(2) Incinerate

Mana cost: 60/70/80/90 → 70/80/90/100

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Blitzcrank’s grab doesn’t instill the terror that it should, and it’s too easy to survive even when it’s well-executed. Riot is increasing the damage of (1) Rocket Grab so it feels more rewarding to catch stray enemies.

(1) Rocket Grab

Base damage: 80/140/200/260 → 100/160/220/280

Camille

Image via Riot Games

Riot said the champion is a bit too powerful, particularly in high level play. Thus, she is being made more vulnerable in the early game, and the frequency at which she’s able to lock down targets is also being reduced.

(3) Hookshot

Stun duration: 1 → 0.75 seconds

(Ult) The Hextech Ultimatum

Cooldown: 90/75/60 → 100/85/70 seconds

Corki

Image via Riot Games

Corki has been overperforming in the Dragon Lane so Riot is toning down his survivability to open up a more meaningful weakness.

Base Stats

Armor per level: 4.3 → 3.9

(2) Valkyrie

Cooldown: 20/18/16/14 → 22/20/18/16 seconds

Dr. Mundo

Image via Riot Games

The doctor has been performing well in the jungle, but struggling in the Baron Lane. Riot is giving him a small buff to balance him out.

Base Stats

Base health: 650 → 690

Base health regen: 9 → 12

(1) Infected Cleaver

Health cost: 45/60/75/90 → 30/45/60/75

(Ult) Sadism

Total health regen: 50/75/100 → 60/85/110 percent

Fizz

Image via Riot Games

Fizz’s recent buff has made him too strong, particularly in the jungle. Thus, he is being nerfed.

(P) Seastone Trident

Damage to monsters ratio: 150 → 120 percent

(3) Playful / Trickster

Cooldown: 15.5/13.5/11.5/9.5 → 16/14/12/10 seconds

(Ult) Chum the Waters

Cooldown: 65/55/45 → 80/65/50 seconds

Graves

Image via Riot Games

Riot said that the champion is benefitting too much from recent item changes and requires a small nerf to adjust for his newfound arsenal.

Base Stats

Base attack damage per level: 4.5 → 3.6

Jax

Image via Riot Games

Jax has been performing well in the jungle, but not in the Baron Lane. Riot is moving around his power and adding a new mechanic to Counter Strike, so he can thrive in the Baron Lane and better survive teamfights.

Base Stats

Base bonus attack speed: 20 → 10 percent

(P) Relentless Assault

Jax now gains two stacks of Relentless Assault when attacking enemy champions or minions.

Max Relentless Assault stacks: 8 → 10

Bonus attack speed per Relentless Assault stack: 3.6/4.2/4.8/5.4/6/6.6/7.2/7.8/8.4/9/9.6/10.2/10.8/11.4/12 → 3/3.6/4.2/4.8/5.4/6/6.6/7.2/7.8/8.4/9/9.6/10.2/10.8/11.4

(3) Counter Strike

[NEW] Jax now takes 25 percent reduced damage from champions during his defensive stance

Lucian

Image via Riot Games

Lucian is overperforming in multiple lanes and scaling too well. These changes tone down his overall scaling and make him a bit easier to catch when he’s playing aggressively.

Base Stats

Base attack damage: 58 → 64

Base attack damage per level: 4.55 → 2.65

Armor per level: 4.3 → 3.9

(3) Relentless Pursuit

Cooldown: 22/19/16/13 → 23/20/17/14 seconds

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Master Yi has been struggling to keep his footing in the jungle. A handful of buffs should allow him to participate in skirmishes more frequently and scale into the late game more effectively.

Base Stats

Armor per level: 3.5 → 3.9

(1) Alpha Strike

Bonus damage to monsters: 75/110/145/180 → 90/125/160/195

(3) Wuju Style

Bonus true damage: 18/30/42/54 → 25/40/55/70

(Ult) Highlander

Cooldown: 85/75/65 → 75/60/45 seconds

Movement speed: 25/35/45 → 35/45/55 percent

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

The Armordillo’s jungle clear speed has been a pain point for a while now. These changes are geared towards remedying that, helping him deal with jungle invades and allow him to gank sooner, while reducing some of his hidden damage in team fights.

Base Stats

Mana regen per level: 1.1 → 0.9

Mana resistance per level: 1.6 → 0.8

(2) Defensive Ball Curl

Damage to monsters: 100 → 150 percent

(Ult) Soaring Slam

Base damage: 125/200/275 → 100/175/250

Aftershock damage: 35/60/85 → 30/45/60 Tooltip now correctly shows Aftershock damage



Rengar

Image via Riot Games

Rengar is overbearing in high-skilled play, but just somewhat strong for most players. Riot is adjusting the Pridestalker’s power during the early game, allowing space for opponents to punish him before he has snowballed.

(2) Battle Roar

Base damage: 80/110/140/170 → 50/90/130/170

(3) Bola Strike

Slow value: 45/60/75/90 → 30/50/70/90 percent

(Ult) Thrill of the Hunt

Cooldown: 90/75/60 → 100/80/60 seconds

Seraphine

Image via Riot Games

Seraphine had a minor technical difficulty on stage which has been fixed.

[BUGFIX] Beat Drop now correctly applies its damage before checking if the target is slowed This means that Rylai’s Crystal Scepter now works with (3) Beat Drop, and it will transform the slow into a root!



Soraka

Image via Riot Games

Soraka’s power is hard to feel, and this is exacerbated by her constant need to sacrifice her health. This change will help skillful players that land (1) Starcall avoid the cost of spending their health too quickly to heal allies.

(2) Astral Infusion

Cooldown: 8/6/4/2 → 5/4/3/2 seconds

[NEW] If casted while Rejuvenated, the health cost will be reduced by 70/80/90/100 percent

Gameplay Changes

Items

Bloodthirster

Bloodthirster has felt underwhelming since its update, so Riot is giving it a buff to make it more attractive to include in heavy AD builds.

Total cost: 3200 → 3300 gold Combined cost: 1000 → 1100 gold

Attack damage: 40 → 50

Essence Reaver

Essence Reaver is offering too much for too cheap of a price, Riot is carving it down to keep it in line.

Total Cost: 3100 → 3250 gold Combined cost: 900 → 1050 gold

Ability haste: 25 → 20

Needlessly Large Rod

According to Riot, too many AP users are rushing Rabadon’s Deathcap when it should be a later buy. Some adjustments are being made to make this strategy harder to pull off and a bit less worth it.

Ability power: 65 → 60

Combined cost: 800 → 900

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Combined cost: 900 → 700 gold

Ability power: 130 → 120

Social Chargeblade

Solari Chargeblade is packing too much of a punch for its price, so we are increasing its cost.

Total cost: 3200 → 3100 gold Combined cost: 800 → 900 gold



