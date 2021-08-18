League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Patch 2.4a was released today.
The patch introduced a bunch of new balance changes to several champions and items. The new champion for this patch, Thresh, has already been released a few days ago. New skins and accessories have also arrived and will appear intermittently through the patch.
Here are the complete patch notes for Wild Rift’s Patch 2.4a.
New Champion
Thresh, The Chain Warden
Thresh was released Aug. 12 at 7:01pm CT.
New Skins
This was released on Aug. 12 at 7:01pm CT.
- Pulsefire Thresh
These will be releasing on Aug. 18 at 7:01pm CT.
- Dark Star Kha’Zix
- Dark Star Varus
Accessories
You can earn or purchase accessories from a bunch of different sources. All accessories will be released throughout the patch.
- Bauble: Flying off the Handle
- Icon: Mini-Boss
Events
Join the Fluft
Fancy finding a flock of fuzzy friends? Fulfill fun and fabulous feats to fly with the Fluft. The event will begin on Aug. 16 at 7:01pm CT.
Champion Changes
Akshan
The Rogue Sentinel is struggling quite a bit, so Riot is giving him a strong buff.
Base Stats
- Attack growth: 3.6 → 4.5
- Base mana: 345 → 390
- Base mana regen: 12 → 15
- Starting bonus attack speed: 30 → 40 percent
(P) Dirty Fighting
- Movement speed: 40-80 based on level → 40-120 based on level
(1) Avengerang
- Mana cost: 60/70/80/40 → 50/60/70/80
(Ult) Comeuppance
- Cooldown: 90/65/60 → 75/65/55 seconds
- [NEW] Can now execute minions
Annie
Annie has been overpowered in the mid lane, so her early game power is being reduced.
Base Stats
- Base health: 570 → 530
(2) Incinerate
- Mana cost: 60/70/80/90 → 70/80/90/100
Blitzcrank
Blitzcrank’s grab doesn’t instill the terror that it should, and it’s too easy to survive even when it’s well-executed. Riot is increasing the damage of (1) Rocket Grab so it feels more rewarding to catch stray enemies.
(1) Rocket Grab
- Base damage: 80/140/200/260 → 100/160/220/280
Camille
Riot said the champion is a bit too powerful, particularly in high level play. Thus, she is being made more vulnerable in the early game, and the frequency at which she’s able to lock down targets is also being reduced.
(3) Hookshot
- Stun duration: 1 → 0.75 seconds
(Ult) The Hextech Ultimatum
- Cooldown: 90/75/60 → 100/85/70 seconds
Corki
Corki has been overperforming in the Dragon Lane so Riot is toning down his survivability to open up a more meaningful weakness.
Base Stats
- Armor per level: 4.3 → 3.9
(2) Valkyrie
- Cooldown: 20/18/16/14 → 22/20/18/16 seconds
Dr. Mundo
The doctor has been performing well in the jungle, but struggling in the Baron Lane. Riot is giving him a small buff to balance him out.
Base Stats
- Base health: 650 → 690
- Base health regen: 9 → 12
(1) Infected Cleaver
- Health cost: 45/60/75/90 → 30/45/60/75
(Ult) Sadism
- Total health regen: 50/75/100 → 60/85/110 percent
Fizz
Fizz’s recent buff has made him too strong, particularly in the jungle. Thus, he is being nerfed.
(P) Seastone Trident
- Damage to monsters ratio: 150 → 120 percent
(3) Playful / Trickster
- Cooldown: 15.5/13.5/11.5/9.5 → 16/14/12/10 seconds
(Ult) Chum the Waters
- Cooldown: 65/55/45 → 80/65/50 seconds
Graves
Riot said that the champion is benefitting too much from recent item changes and requires a small nerf to adjust for his newfound arsenal.
Base Stats
- Base attack damage per level: 4.5 → 3.6
Jax
Jax has been performing well in the jungle, but not in the Baron Lane. Riot is moving around his power and adding a new mechanic to Counter Strike, so he can thrive in the Baron Lane and better survive teamfights.
Base Stats
- Base bonus attack speed: 20 → 10 percent
(P) Relentless Assault
- Jax now gains two stacks of Relentless Assault when attacking enemy champions or minions.
- Max Relentless Assault stacks: 8 → 10
- Bonus attack speed per Relentless Assault stack: 3.6/4.2/4.8/5.4/6/6.6/7.2/7.8/8.4/9/9.6/10.2/10.8/11.4/12 → 3/3.6/4.2/4.8/5.4/6/6.6/7.2/7.8/8.4/9/9.6/10.2/10.8/11.4
(3) Counter Strike
- [NEW] Jax now takes 25 percent reduced damage from champions during his defensive stance
Lucian
Lucian is overperforming in multiple lanes and scaling too well. These changes tone down his overall scaling and make him a bit easier to catch when he’s playing aggressively.
Base Stats
- Base attack damage: 58 → 64
- Base attack damage per level: 4.55 → 2.65
- Armor per level: 4.3 → 3.9
(3) Relentless Pursuit
- Cooldown: 22/19/16/13 → 23/20/17/14 seconds
Master Yi
Master Yi has been struggling to keep his footing in the jungle. A handful of buffs should allow him to participate in skirmishes more frequently and scale into the late game more effectively.
Base Stats
- Armor per level: 3.5 → 3.9
(1) Alpha Strike
- Bonus damage to monsters: 75/110/145/180 → 90/125/160/195
(3) Wuju Style
- Bonus true damage: 18/30/42/54 → 25/40/55/70
(Ult) Highlander
- Cooldown: 85/75/65 → 75/60/45 seconds
- Movement speed: 25/35/45 → 35/45/55 percent
Rammus
The Armordillo’s jungle clear speed has been a pain point for a while now. These changes are geared towards remedying that, helping him deal with jungle invades and allow him to gank sooner, while reducing some of his hidden damage in team fights.
Base Stats
- Mana regen per level: 1.1 → 0.9
- Mana resistance per level: 1.6 → 0.8
(2) Defensive Ball Curl
- Damage to monsters: 100 → 150 percent
(Ult) Soaring Slam
- Base damage: 125/200/275 → 100/175/250
- Aftershock damage: 35/60/85 → 30/45/60
- Tooltip now correctly shows Aftershock damage
Rengar
Rengar is overbearing in high-skilled play, but just somewhat strong for most players. Riot is adjusting the Pridestalker’s power during the early game, allowing space for opponents to punish him before he has snowballed.
(2) Battle Roar
- Base damage: 80/110/140/170 → 50/90/130/170
(3) Bola Strike
- Slow value: 45/60/75/90 → 30/50/70/90 percent
(Ult) Thrill of the Hunt
- Cooldown: 90/75/60 → 100/80/60 seconds
Seraphine
Seraphine had a minor technical difficulty on stage which has been fixed.
- [BUGFIX] Beat Drop now correctly applies its damage before checking if the target is slowed
- This means that Rylai’s Crystal Scepter now works with (3) Beat Drop, and it will transform the slow into a root!
Soraka
Soraka’s power is hard to feel, and this is exacerbated by her constant need to sacrifice her health. This change will help skillful players that land (1) Starcall avoid the cost of spending their health too quickly to heal allies.
(2) Astral Infusion
- Cooldown: 8/6/4/2 → 5/4/3/2 seconds
- [NEW] If casted while Rejuvenated, the health cost will be reduced by 70/80/90/100 percent
Gameplay Changes
Items
Bloodthirster
Bloodthirster has felt underwhelming since its update, so Riot is giving it a buff to make it more attractive to include in heavy AD builds.
- Total cost: 3200 → 3300 gold
- Combined cost: 1000 → 1100 gold
- Attack damage: 40 → 50
Essence Reaver
Essence Reaver is offering too much for too cheap of a price, Riot is carving it down to keep it in line.
- Total Cost: 3100 → 3250 gold
- Combined cost: 900 → 1050 gold
- Ability haste: 25 → 20
Needlessly Large Rod
According to Riot, too many AP users are rushing Rabadon’s Deathcap when it should be a later buy. Some adjustments are being made to make this strategy harder to pull off and a bit less worth it.
- Ability power: 65 → 60
- Combined cost: 800 → 900
Rabadon’s Deathcap
- Combined cost: 900 → 700 gold
- Ability power: 130 → 120
Social Chargeblade
Solari Chargeblade is packing too much of a punch for its price, so we are increasing its cost.
- Total cost: 3200 → 3100 gold
- Combined cost: 800 → 900 gold
Free-to-play Champion Rotation
- Aug. 19 to 25: Darius, Fizz, Graves, Jhin, Kai’Sa, Katarina, Leona, Olaf, Renekton, and Soraka.
- Aug. 26 to Sept. 1: Ahri, Alistar, Aurelion Sol, Camille, Ezreal, Jarvan IV, Lee Sin, Riven, Thresh, and Tristana.