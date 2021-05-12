Here are the notes and updates for Wild Rift Patch 2.2c

A new competition is emerging in Wild Rift Patch 2.2c.

Renekton, who will be available to play later in the patch, will be going head-to-head with his brother Nasus in the next Nemesis Duel. The big bad crocodile brings a new toolkit to the top lane, introducing an aggressive but tanky playstyle to Wild Rift’s version of Summoner’s Rift.

A few targeted champion nerfs are also making their way to Patch 2.2c, with some of the game’s strongest solo queue superstars taking a beating. Evelynn is finally being taken down a notch and Kai’Sa, who has been performing “too well” in “high skill play,” is also getting hit by Riot’s nerf hammer.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for Wild Rift Patch 2.2c

New champions

Renekton, the Butcher of the Sands

Renekton is a terrifying, rage-fueled Ascended warrior from the scorched deserts of Shurima. Once, he was his empire’s most esteemed champion, leading its grand armies to countless victories. But after the fall of the Sun Disc, Renekton was entombed beneath the sands—and slowly, as the world above changed, he succumbed to insanity. Now free once more, he’s utterly consumed with wreaking vengeance upon his brother, Nasus, who he blames for the centuries lost in darkness.

New skins

⦁ Scorched Earth Renekton

⦁ Blood Moon Diana

⦁ Blood Moon Jhin

⦁ Blood Moon Kennen

⦁ Blood Moon Twisted Fate

⦁ Blood Moon Yasuo

⦁ Infernal Nasus

⦁ Mecha Malphite

All of these skins will be released over the course of the patch.

New accessories

Players can earn or purchase accessories from several different sources.

⦁ Icons: Rainbow Poro; Tanzanite Poro; Catseye Poro; Citrine Poro; Obsidian Poro; Rose Quartz Poro; Sapphire Poro

⦁ Emotes: Pride 2021

⦁ Homeguard Trails: Rainbows For All

⦁ Baubles: Ritual Mask

⦁ Recalls: Blood Moon Return

New events

Pride

Wild Rift’s Pride event will kick off on May 24.

Nemesis duel

Later on in the patch, Nasus and Renekton will enter Wild Rift’s second Nemesis Duel. These duels can trigger when:

⦁ Both champs are at or above Level 13

⦁ Neither champ has dealt or taken champion damage within five seconds

⦁ Both champs are alive

⦁ Both champs are at least 16 units apart

A Nemesis Duel between the two champions won’t happen every game, even when the conditions are met. But when it does happen, everyone in the game will know through an in-game announcement. In this case, a champion wins the event when the opposing champion dies within three seconds of taking damage from the winning champion.

⦁ If Nasus wins, (1) Siphoning Strike strikes all enemies in an area

⦁ If Renekton wins, he will remain at maximum Fury during (Ult) Dominus

Champion changes

Braum

Image via Riot Games

Braum is “too good” at locking champions down, according to the devs. The changes to his passive should help to counter this.

(Passive) – Concussive Blows

Stun duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75 seconds to 1/1.25/1.5 seconds

Diana

Image via Riot Games

Diana’s attack speed on her Moonsilver Blade has been scaling “excessively” as she snowballs. These changes should slow her down.

(Passive) – Moonsilver Blade

Attack speed: 30 percent to 120 percent to 30 percent to 100 percent

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

The devs are reducing Eve’s primary damage tool because she’s still much “too strong” in solo queue.

(1) – Hate Spike

Base Mana Regen: 15 to 18

Fizz

Image via Riot Games

Riot is throwing Fizz a life preserver for his early-game mana issues.

Base mana regen: 15 to 18

Jax

Image via Riot Games

The devs went a bit too far with the recent nerfs to Jax. To counter this, they’re giving him some more mana, allowing him to scale into a “persistent threat” in longer games.

Mana per level: 33 to 57

Mana at level 15: 852 to 1188

Kai’Sa

Image via Riot Games

Kai’Sa has been performing “too well” in high-skill play, according to the devs. But nerfs to her wave clear and her playmaking potential in the early game should keep her in check.

(1) Icathian Rain

Bonus Damage to minions below 35 percent HP: 200 percent to 150 percent

(Ultimate) Killer Instinct

Cooldown: 80/70/60 seconds to 100/80/60 seconds

Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

Riot is adjusting the power players get from optimizing Lee’s passive well because he’s been “slightly overperforming” at higher skill levels.

(Passive) Flurry

Attack speed: 50 percent to 40 percent

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

Lulu has fallen behind, so the devs are reverting some recent nerfs to her base stats to help her out.

Mana: 435 to 480

Movement speed: 325 to 330

Lux

Image via Riot Games

Lux support is a “bit too strong,” according to Riot. To address this, the devs are adjusting her shield strength.

(2) Prismatic Barrier

Shield amount on return: 100/140/180/220 to 75/105/135/165

Shield AP ratio on return: 0.4 to 0.3

Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Pantheon is still “struggling to make an impact” in solo queue, despite recent buffs. The devs are giving him another little nudge in the right direction to help him out in this regard.

Armor per level: 4.3 to 4.7

Armor at level 15: 101 to 106

(2) Shield Vault

Base damage: 65/90/115/140 to 70/120/170/220

Twisted Fate

Image via Riot Games

Twisted Fate still leaves much to be desired and his Red Card isn’t matching up to the rest of his deck. These changes should fix that.

(2) Pick a Card

Red Card area-of-effect radius: 2 to 2.75

Red Card slow: 30/35/40/45 percent to 35/40/45/50 percent

Game system changes

Passive gold

Passive gold gain

⦁ Before eight minutes: Four gold per second (unchanged)

⦁ After eight minutes: Four to three gold per second