Here are the notes and updates for Wild Rift Patch 2.1a

Wild Rift’s cast of champions is growing from 40 to 41 in the game’s latest patch.
Katarina, the Sinister Blade is making her way to Summoner’s Rift along with seven collectible skins. When she releases later this month, players will be able to complete missions to unlock the champion. But for now, fans of the mobile game can look forward to various balance changes.
Ashe, Darius, and Ezreal are on the buff list, while Lulu, Miss Fortune, and Olaf fall victim to the nerf hammer in Patch 2.1a. Blade of the Ruined King and Liandry’s Torment have also been nerfed, while Haunting Guise has been adjusted.
Here’s the full list of changes coming to Wild Rift in a few days.
Champions
[New] Katarina
Decisive in judgment and lethal in combat, Katarina is a Noxian assassin of the highest caliber. Eldest daughter to the legendary General Du Couteau, she made her talents known with swift kills against unsuspecting enemies. Her fiery ambition has driven her to pursue heavily-guarded targets, even at the risk of endangering her allies. But no matter the mission, Katarina won’t hesitate to execute her duty amid a whirlwind of serrated daggers.
Katarina will be released later in the patch.
Skins
(Future 2.1 skins will be released in Patch 2.1b)
- Bilgewater Katarina
- Death Sworn Katarina
- Omega Squad Fizz
- Omega Squad Teemo
- Omega Squad Tristana
- El Tigre Braum
- Super Galaxy Shyvana
Events
Complete missions to unlock Katarina. Katarina’s Challenge event will begin later in the patch. More information will be available soon.
Ashe
(1) Ranger’s Focus
- Cooldown: 8/7/6/5 seconds to 7/6/5/4 seconds
Darius
(1) Decimate
- Missing health heal percent: 12 to 36 percent to 15 to 45 percent
(3) Apprehend
- Slow duration: One second to 1.5 seconds
Ezreal
(1) Mythic Shot
- Base damage: 20/50/80/110 to 20/55/90/125
Lulu
Base health: 570 to 530
Movement speed: 330 to 325
(2) Whimsy
- Polymorph duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds to 1/1.25/1.5/1.75 seconds
(3) Help, Pix!
- Shield duration: Five seconds to 2.5 seconds
- Cast range: Seven to six
(Ultimate) Wild Growth
- Cast range: Eight to seven
Miss Fortune
Base armor: 35 to 30
Base health regen: Nine to six
Base health regen per level: 0.81 to 0.55
(Passive) Love Tap
- Love Tap Damage vs. minions: 100 percent to 50 percent
- [BUGFIX] Love Tap Damage vs. monsters: 50 percent (Unchanged – now in tooltip)
Olaf
- Base armor: 40 to 35
- Base AD: 70 to 64
(1) Undertow
- Slow: 30/35/40/45 percent to 20/25/30/35 percent
- Slow duration: 2.5 seconds to two seconds
Varus
(1) Piercing Arrow
- Cooldown: 18/16/14/12 seconds to 16/14/12/10 seconds
Vayne
(3) Condemn
- Damage on terrain stun: 75/120/165/210 to 105/145/185/225
(Ultimate) Final Hour
- Cooldown: 100/80/60 seconds to 90/75/60 seconds
Xayah
(1) Double Dagger
- Base damage: 35/65/95/125 to 50/75/100/125
(2) Deadly Plumage
- Bonus attack speed: 25/30/35/40 percent to 35/40/45/50 percent
(3) Bladecaller
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 seconds to 11/10/9/8 seconds
- AD ratio: 0.6 to 0.8
(Ultimate) Featherstorm
- Base damage: 100/200/300 to 125/250/375
Items
Blade of the Ruined King
- Attack damage: 30 to 20
- Attack speed: 30 percent to 35 percent
- On-hit damage
- Melee: Six percent to nine percent of current enemy health physical damage
- Ranged: Six percent of current enemy health physical damage (unchanged)
- Drain movement speed duration: Three seconds to two seconds
Liandry’s Torment
- Ability power: 90 to 70
- Total cost: 3,150 gold (unchanged)
- Combine cost: 800 gold to 950 gold
Haunting Guise
- Ability power: 35 to 25
- Total cost: 1,450 gold to 1,300 gold
- Upgrade cost: 950 gold to 800 gold