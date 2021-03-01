Here are the notes and updates for Wild Rift Patch 2.1a

Wild Rift’s cast of champions is growing from 40 to 41 in the game’s latest patch.

Katarina, the Sinister Blade is making her way to Summoner’s Rift along with seven collectible skins. When she releases later this month, players will be able to complete missions to unlock the champion. But for now, fans of the mobile game can look forward to various balance changes.

Ashe, Darius, and Ezreal are on the buff list, while Lulu, Miss Fortune, and Olaf fall victim to the nerf hammer in Patch 2.1a. Blade of the Ruined King and Liandry’s Torment have also been nerfed, while Haunting Guise has been adjusted.

Here’s the full list of changes coming to Wild Rift in a few days.

Champions

[New] Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Decisive in judgment and lethal in combat, Katarina is a Noxian assassin of the highest caliber. Eldest daughter to the legendary General Du Couteau, she made her talents known with swift kills against unsuspecting enemies. Her fiery ambition has driven her to pursue heavily-guarded targets, even at the risk of endangering her allies. But no matter the mission, Katarina won’t hesitate to execute her duty amid a whirlwind of serrated daggers.

Katarina will be released later in the patch.

Skins

(Future 2.1 skins will be released in Patch 2.1b)

Bilgewater Katarina

Death Sworn Katarina

Omega Squad Fizz

Omega Squad Teemo

Omega Squad Tristana

El Tigre Braum

Super Galaxy Shyvana

Events

Complete missions to unlock Katarina. Katarina’s Challenge event will begin later in the patch. More information will be available soon.

Ashe

Image via Riot Games

(1) Ranger’s Focus

Cooldown: 8/7/6/5 seconds to 7/6/5/4 seconds

Darius

Image via Riot Games

(1) Decimate

Missing health heal percent: 12 to 36 percent to 15 to 45 percent

(3) Apprehend

Slow duration: One second to 1.5 seconds

Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

(1) Mythic Shot

Base damage: 20/50/80/110 to 20/55/90/125

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

Base health: 570 to 530

Movement speed: 330 to 325

(2) Whimsy

Polymorph duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds to 1/1.25/1.5/1.75 seconds

(3) Help, Pix!

Shield duration: Five seconds to 2.5 seconds

Cast range: Seven to six

(Ultimate) Wild Growth

Cast range: Eight to seven

Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Base armor: 35 to 30

Base health regen: Nine to six

Base health regen per level: 0.81 to 0.55

(Passive) Love Tap

Love Tap Damage vs. minions: 100 percent to 50 percent

[BUGFIX] Love Tap Damage vs. monsters: 50 percent (Unchanged – now in tooltip)

Olaf

Image via Riot Games

Base armor: 40 to 35

Base AD: 70 to 64

(1) Undertow

Slow: 30/35/40/45 percent to 20/25/30/35 percent

Slow duration: 2.5 seconds to two seconds

Varus

Image via Riot Games

(1) Piercing Arrow

Cooldown: 18/16/14/12 seconds to 16/14/12/10 seconds

Vayne

Image via Riot Games

(3) Condemn

Damage on terrain stun: 75/120/165/210 to 105/145/185/225

(Ultimate) Final Hour

Cooldown: 100/80/60 seconds to 90/75/60 seconds

Xayah

Image via Riot Games

(1) Double Dagger

Base damage: 35/65/95/125 to 50/75/100/125

(2) Deadly Plumage

Bonus attack speed: 25/30/35/40 percent to 35/40/45/50 percent

(3) Bladecaller

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 seconds to 11/10/9/8 seconds

AD ratio: 0.6 to 0.8

(Ultimate) Featherstorm

Base damage: 100/200/300 to 125/250/375

Items

Blade of the Ruined King

Attack damage: 30 to 20

Attack speed: 30 percent to 35 percent

On-hit damage

Melee: Six percent to nine percent of current enemy health physical damage

Ranged: Six percent of current enemy health physical damage (unchanged)

Drain movement speed duration: Three seconds to two seconds

Liandry’s Torment

Ability power: 90 to 70

Total cost: 3,150 gold (unchanged)

Combine cost: 800 gold to 950 gold

Haunting Guise