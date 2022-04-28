Here are the notes and updates for Pokémon UNITE Patch 1.5.1.2

Pokémon UNITE just got its first major update in a month, with Ranked Season 4 and the game’s seventh battle pass being added, along with a handful of other content. This includes a sizable balance update that finally addresses some gameplay elements that have been left alone for the last several smaller patches.

The version 1.5.1.2 update not only adds some new visual updates, like a new main loading screen, but also pushes the new season of content and events live.

The balance adjustment also focuses on some much-needed nerfs for highly-used Pokémon like Hoopa and Talonflame, while boosting others that needed some help such as Aegislash and Trevenant.

Many of the changes aren’t just standard adjustments either, but core changes to how moves are described and function, specifically for moves that were previously weaker or stronger than average. Additionally, Buddy Barrier and Score Shield were both nerfed to try and push for more item usage outside of typical builds.

Here are the full details for version 1.5.1.2:

Pokémon UNITE Version 1.5.1.2 patch notes

General

Bug fixes

Text fixes

Shop updates

Event updates

Battle Pass updates

Balance adjustments