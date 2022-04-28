Here are the notes and updates for Pokémon UNITE Patch 1.5.1.2

Pokémon UNITE just got its first major update in a month, with Ranked Season 4 and the game’s seventh battle pass being added, along with a handful of other content. This includes a sizable balance update that finally addresses some gameplay elements that have been left alone for the last several smaller patches.
The version 1.5.1.2 update not only adds some new visual updates, like a new main loading screen, but also pushes the new season of content and events live.
The balance adjustment also focuses on some much-needed nerfs for highly-used Pokémon like Hoopa and Talonflame, while boosting others that needed some help such as Aegislash and Trevenant.
Many of the changes aren’t just standard adjustments either, but core changes to how moves are described and function, specifically for moves that were previously weaker or stronger than average. Additionally, Buddy Barrier and Score Shield were both nerfed to try and push for more item usage outside of typical builds.
Here are the full details for version 1.5.1.2:
Pokémon UNITE Version 1.5.1.2 patch notes
General
- Bug fixes
- Text fixes
- Shop updates
- Event updates
- Battle Pass updates
Balance adjustments
- Greedent
- Cover: Changed to “Has the user run with all its might, dealing damage to opposing Pokémon it hits and throwing them. The user then becomes resistant to hindrances for a short time. While running, the urser drops Berries from its body. If the user eats a dropped Berry, its movement speed is increased for a short time. The more Berries the user eats, the more its movement speed is increased. In addition, Tackle, Belch, or Bullet Seed can also be used while the user is running. Using this move will reset the cooldown of Tackle or Belch.”
- Blissey
- Soft-Boiled: Changed to “Throws an egg to an ally Pokémon, restoring its HP as well as the user’s. A maximum of two uses can be kept in reserve for this move. If the user also learns Egg Bomb, the maximum number of uses that can be kept in reserve increases to four. In that case, this move and Egg Bomb share the same pool of uses kept in reserve.”
- Egg Bomb: Changed to “Hurls an egg at the designated location. The egg then explodes, dealing damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect and throwing them. A maximum of two uses can be kept in reserve for this move. If the user also learns Soft-Boiled, the maximum number of uses that can be kept in reserve increases to five. In that case, this move and Soft-Boiled share the same pool of uses kept in reserve.”
- Soft-Boiled+: Level at which the move is learned changed to 10.
- Safeguard+: Level at which the move is learned changed to 12.
- Helping Hand+: Level at which move is learned changed to 12.
- Egg Bomb+: Level at which move is learned changed to 12.
- Duraladon
- Dragon Pulse: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Stealth Rock: Effects adjusted.
- Alolan Ninetails
- Blizzard: Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon increased.
- Blizzard: Area of effect increased.
- Aurora Veil: Move downgrade.
- Talonflame
- Brave Bird: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Brave Bird: Area of effect decreased.
- Unite Move: Flame Sweep: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon and charge rate decreased.
- Lucario
- Extreme Speed: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Hoopa
- Trick: Aread of effect and range decreased.
- Trick: Cooldown lengthened.
- Trick+: HP restoration decreased.
- Shadow Ball; Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Phantom Force: Cooldown reduced.
- Phantom Force: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- Zeraora
- Discharge: Shield effect strengthened.
- Aegislash
- Boosted Attack: Move upgrade.
- Sacred Sword: Damage dealt to and effect duration on opposing Pokémon increased.
- Trevenant
- Branch Poke: Changed to “Has the user jab in the designated direction, dealing damage to opposing Pokémon and decreasing their movement speed for a short time when it hits. At the same time, the user’s HP begins to gradually recover for a short time.”
- Branch Poke damage dealt to and effects on opposing Pokémon increased or strengthened.
- Curse: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Curse: Effects on the user weakened.
- Pain Split: HP restoration increased.
- Unite Move: Phantom Forest: Move charge rate increased.
- Cramorant
- Air Slash: Move upgrade.
- Unite Move: Gatling Gulp Missle: Move charge rate and damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Greninja
- Unite Move: Water Shuriken Burst: Move charge rate increased.
- Azumarill
- Bubble: Bugs fixed dealing with decreased opponent movement speed.
- Whirlpool: Bugs fixed dealing with damage issues.
- Aqua Tail: Changed to “Increases the speed and area of effect of the user’s next three Basic Attacks. If these Basic Attacks hit from a distance, they also deal increased damage and restore the user’s HP.”
- Buddy Barrier
- Item effects weakened.
- Score Shield
- Cooldown lengthened.
- Stat adjustments.