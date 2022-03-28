Here are the notes and updates for Pokémon UNITE Patch 1.4.1.10

Pokémon UNITE tends to suffer from a few gameplay bugs or glitches whenever a new Pokémon is added to the game as a playable character. This can be the result of a balance adjustment breaking certain Pokémon’s moves or the new Pokémon being considerably stronger than the majority of the roster for a time.

Duraladon is widely considered one of the strangers Pokémon currently available in the game and was prominently featured in competitive matches due to its powerful moves. Now, to balance out that initial strength, TiMi Studio is releasing a small patch that addresses Duraladon’s range and some bugs.

On top of some big changes to Duraladon, the developers have implemented general bug fixes for the game, which will hopefully solve any lingering issues caused by the March 14 update that originally added Duraladon to the game and temporarily broke the Nintendo Switch version of UNITE. Alolan Ninetails and Mr. Mime are also included in this patch, but only with one move being changed each.

Here are the full details for version 1.4.1.10:

Pokémon UNITE Version 1.4.1.10 patch notes

General

Bug fixes

Text fixes

Specification changes

Balance adjustments