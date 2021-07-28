A lot of new features are coming to the game in this patch.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.4 is here with a lot of new features. This includes the champion Akshan, champion bans, replay system, new items, and much more.

The content in this update will be released throughout the patch. Riot has said that the patch will be live for about three weeks before the next update drops. Here are the complete patch notes for Wild Rift’s patch 2.4 update.

New Champion

Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel

Image via Riot Games

The new champion will be released on July 27 at 7:01pm CT.

New Features

Ranked Season Three

The third ranked season in Wild Rift began on July 26 at 5pm CT. The ranked reward for the season is the Glorious Lulu skin at Gold. If you have been facing some display problems ever since the new season began, updating to Patch 2.4 should fix these.

Image via Riot Games

Bans

Bans are finally coming to Wild Rift. The last three players of both teams will be able to simultaneously ban one champion each. Hence, in each ranked game, both teams will be able to ban a combined six champions.

Riot has said that it aims to increase the number of bans to five. It will be “closely monitoring” the three-ban system and figure out if five bans can be added in a future patch.

Bans will be available in ranked on July 29 at 1am CT.

Image via Riot Games

Promotion Matches Removed

Promotion matches is being removed from ranked in Wild Rift. Riot has said that the “interruption” of promotion matches outweighs the benefits they were meant to provide. Now, players will directly move up a rank after the winning the last match of their current rank.

The company has added that it will be monitoring this change.

Wild Pass season two

The Wild Pass is returning to Wild Rift with a few changes.

The amount of Blue Motes, Poro Coins and Poro Energy you get from purchasing the pass is being increased. In the S2 Wild Pass, players will be able to earn enough Blue Motes to unlock a single champion.

The amount of free rewards you’ll get while leveling up has also been increased.

Players will also be able to gift the pass to other people on their friends’ list.

At 590 Wild Cores, the price for the pass isn’t changing.

Riot has said that the pass will now be a permanent feature in the game, with no downtime between each new pass. Wild Pass S2 will be available on July 29 at 7:01pm CT.

Image via Riot Games

Highlights

Highlights are coming in Patch 2.4. If you turn on Highlights recording in your settings, we’ll record your best moments. These will record your screen as you play, so it will capture your inputs in the high moments as well. You can review and save them to your phone on the end-of-game stats screen. Turning on Highlights Recording may impact your battery usage and performance, though.

Highlights will be available on July 26 at 7:01pm CT.

Image via Riot Games

Spectator and Replay

Riot is improving the ways players spectate matches or replay your own. You can now toggle between Fog of War for the red and/or blue side to understand both teams’ vision on the map. In addition, a new HUD has been created that allows for better viewing of teamfights as they are happening. There is now a teamfight HUD, as well as a minimalistic “no HUD” point of view that can be accessed in spectator mode.

The new spectator and replay features will be available on July 27 at 7:01pm CT.

Image via Riot Games

End-of-game screen

Riot is adding progression systems to the end-of-game screen so players can have a better understanding of their progress after each game, and know when they have rewards to claim.

Image via Riot Games

Share Screen

The ability to share your Wild Rift achievements to your phone’s OS share drawer is being added. This will make it easier for players to access to all their favorite apps and social networks. Tapping the icon will open up the OS share drawer from which you can select any app that you want to post to.

In-app patch notes

Players can now access Wild Rift’s patch notes through a button in the game. Head to the top left of the home screen to get access to all the recent patch notes on the Wild Rift website.

Language Support

Added in-game text localization support for Simplified Chinese (Malaysia).

Skins

Image via Riot Games

Releasing July 27 at 7:01pm CT.

Sentinel Irelia

Sentinel Riven

Sentinel Vayne

Battle Academia Akshan

Ruined Draven

Ruined Miss Fortune

Ruined Shyvana

Releasing July 29 at 7:01pm CT.

Hexplorer Teemo

Accessories

These accessories will be released throughout the patch.

Image via Riot Games

Baubles : Condolences, Crown of Mourns, Fistbump, Heads Will Roll, Light in the Darkness, Non-Stick, Raw or Roasted, Spill That Tea, Stay Cool

: Condolences, Crown of Mourns, Fistbump, Heads Will Roll, Light in the Darkness, Non-Stick, Raw or Roasted, Spill That Tea, Stay Cool Icons : Battle of Baron, Detective Pengu, Hexcellent!, Hungry Hungry Poro, I Can Feel the Power!, Pengu Power, Poro Charmer, Redhead Redemption, The Way of the Snax

: Battle of Baron, Detective Pengu, Hexcellent!, Hungry Hungry Poro, I Can Feel the Power!, Pengu Power, Poro Charmer, Redhead Redemption, The Way of the Snax Icon Borders : Autumnal Nimbus, Knight’s Gallantry, Steadfast Dedication, Teamwork Dreamwork

: Autumnal Nimbus, Knight’s Gallantry, Steadfast Dedication, Teamwork Dreamwork Emotes : Choncc Chortle, Hurt Feelings, I’m Not Crying, Magnifique!, NOT FAIR, Nyeah Nyeah!, Pengu Present!, Retreat!, Success!, Super Shisa, Thumb for the Memories, Welcome Welcome!

: Choncc Chortle, Hurt Feelings, I’m Not Crying, Magnifique!, NOT FAIR, Nyeah Nyeah!, Pengu Present!, Retreat!, Success!, Super Shisa, Thumb for the Memories, Welcome Welcome! Recalls: The Mist

Events

Image via Riot Games

Sentinels of Light

The Sentinels of Light event continues on July 27 at 7:01pm CT as the final battle approaches. For more information about the event, click here.

Champion Changes

Amumu

Image via Riot Games

(3) Tantrum

[BUGFIX]: Passive now correctly works against abilities that deal multiple instances of physical damage instead of just once per such ability.

Ashe

Image via Riot Games

Ashe has been slightly underperforming, so Riot is giving her some quality-of-life buffs that strengthen her identity as a utility marksman.

(3) Hawkshot

Enemy reveal duration: Three to five seconds.

(Ult) Enchanted Crystal Arrow

Manual turn speed: 38° to 45° per second.

Fizz

Image via Riot Games

Riot feels that Fizz is still lacking when it comes to getting lane priority, particularly in skilled play. Besides this, his (2) Rending Wave is really weak so a buff is in order. Furthermore, there are some interactions skilled Fizz players are able to capitalize on in PC, but these weren’t implemented properly in Wild Rift. Thus, Riot is also attempting to rectify this.

(2) Rending Wave

[NEW] Now applies its initial bonus magic damage from the first attack in a 175. radius splash area around the target hit and applies Seastone Trident (P) to targets hit by this splash.

(3) Playful / Trickster

[NEW] Protobelt now buffers during Playful instead of cancelling it.

[NEW] Protobelt no longer cancels Trickster’s fall down splash if Fizz did not re-cast Trickster.

Graves

Image via Riot Games

Graves isn’t under-performing in terms of win rate, but a lot of his power lies in his early base stats which makes him less satisfying to play. Riot is also hoping to give him better build options by dramatically increasing the value that AD and armor pen have for his burst spell, (1) End of the Line.

Base Stats

Base HP: 650 to 610

Base AD: 70 to 64

AD / Level: 3.6 to 4.55

(1) End of the Line

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 to 11/10/9/8 seconds.

Powder Shell Bonus AD ratio: 40 to 70 percent.

Powder Explosion Base Damage: 85/125/165/205 to 80/130/180/230.

Power Explosion Bonus AD Ratio: 100 percent at all ranks to 70/100/130/160 percent based on rank.

(3) Quickdraw

Armor per stack of True Grit: 4/8/12/16 to 6/10/14/18.

Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Riot is updating the Grievous Wounds (healing reduction) system to have different levels of severity, so some champions that apply it through abilities have been adjusted.

(Ult) Death Lotus

Applies 50 percent Grievous Wounds to Applies 60 percent Grievous Wounds.

Lucan

Image via Riot Games

Lucian has been severely overperforming. Hence, a nerf to his base stats is being made.

Base Stats

Base HP: 610 to 570.

Base Armor: 40 to 35.

Base MR: 34 to 30.

MR per level: 1.2 to 0.8 .

Base mana regen: 18 to 15.

Movement Speed: 340 to 335.

Rengar

Image via Riot Games

Riot is exterminating the bugs that have been plaguing knifekitty since release. This will affect his power, particularly skilled Rengar players, so the company has said that it will be keeping an eye out in upcoming patches to see if there is a need to adjust him.

(Passive) Unseen Predator

[BUGFIX] Attacking an enemy in melee range while in brush with 0 Ferocity now grants one Ferocity.

(2) Battle Roar

[BUGFIX] Casting Battle Roar after Empowered Battle Roar will correctly heal Rengar.

Varus

Image via Riot Games

Riot is updating the Grievous Wounds (healing reduction) system to have different levels of severity, so some champions that apply it through abilities have been adjusted.

(3) Hail of Arrows

Applies 50 percent Grievous Wounds to Applies 40 percent Grievous Wounds.

Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

Ziggs is still taking down towers a bit too quickly. While this is part of his identity, it has been extra destructive at higher levels of play, so Riot is turning down his damage a little bit.

(3) Satchel Charge

Tower execution threshold: 20/25/30/35 to 15/20/25/30 percent.

ARAM

All Random All Mid (ARAM) is back. Riot has said that it will have some news soon about the future of ARAM. It will return as a Featured Game Mode from Aug. 11 to Sept 9.

Cannon minions can now detect traps.

Gameplay Changes

New Items

Crystalline Reflector

Image via Riot Games

The long awaited AP/Armor item debuting in Wild Rift is here. This is basically the AP version of Thornmail. Riot hopes that Mages find this snazzy reflector to their liking when playing against fed physical carries.

Total Cost: 2900g Builds from Seeker’s Armguard (1200g) + Fiendish Codex (1000g) + 700g

60 AP

45 Armor

15 Ability Haste

PASSIVE – Mirrored Force: Ability casts grant a mirror shard (up to three) that each block 10 + 5 percent AP physical Damage from an enemy champion and deal 20 + 10 percent AP magic damage to them.

Essence Reaver

Image via Riot Games

Essence Reaver is a new core item for mana-hungry crit users that are looking to deal damage beyond just critical hits, but with their abilities too.

Total Cost: 3100g Builds from Caudfield’s Warhammer (1200g) + Cloak of Agility (1000g) + 900g

40 AD

25 percent Critical Rate

25 Ability Haste

UNIQUE – Essence Flare: Damaging active abilities and empowered attacks deal 10 bonus physical damage + 70 percent Critical Rate. The same ability can only trigger this effect once per unique target per cast.

UNIQUE – Mana Siphon: Attacks restore 2 percent missing mana on-hit.

Navori Quickblades

Image via Riot Games

Similar to Essence Reaver, Navori Quickblades is aimed at helping crit users pump out more damage with abilities, but leans even more into the spammability front. Watch out for Tryndamere and Master Yi.

Total Cost: 3100g Builds from Caulfield’s Warhammer (1200g) + Cloak of Agility (1000g) + 900g

45 AD

25 percent Critical Rate

15 Ability Haste

PASSIVE – Deft Strikes: Your critical strikes with basic attacks reduce your non-ultimate ability cooldowns by 15 percent of their remaining cooldown.

Prophet’s Pendant

Image via Riot Games

Since Riot is changing Oblivion Orb to be more focused as a Grievous Wounds item, a new tier two magic penetration item is being introduced to take its place, the Prophet’s Pendant.

Total Cost: 1250g Amplifying Tome (500g) + 750g

125 Health

25 Ability Power

PASSIVE – Doomsayer: + 15 Magic Penetration

Seeker’s Armguard

Image via Riot Games

Total Cost: 1200g Upgrades from Cloth Armor (500g) + 700g

30 Armor

25 AP

Serylda’s Grudge

Image via Riot Games

For players who don’t care for Grevious Wounds and prefer to focus on utility, Riot is bringing Serylda’s Grudge from League PC. This item is especially handy for fighting fast-moving enemies.

Total Cost: 3000g Builds from + Caulfield’s Warhammer (1200g) + Last Whisper (1300g) + 500g

40 AD

15 Ability Haste

30 percent Armor Penetration

UNIQUE – Bitter Cold: Dealing ability damage slows affected units by 30 percent for one second.

Staff of Flowing Water

Image via Riot Games

Riot is brining the Staff of Flowing Water from League PC for support players. Now, supports can optimize their builds when they have AP-heavy teammates.

Total Cost: 2500g Builds from Fiendish Codex (1000g) + Lost Chapter (1050g) + 450g

350 Mana

65 AP

20 Ability Haste

PASSIVE – Rapids: Healing or shielding an ally grants you and them 20 Ability Haste speed and 20 − 40 (based on target’s level) ability power for 4 seconds.

Stormrazor

Image via Riot Games

Stormrazor is also coming from League PC to round out the energized item system and offer a splash of utility for players who like to buy other energized items.

Total Cost: 2900g Builds from Cloak of Agility (1000g) + Kircheis Shard (900g) + 1000g

25 AD

25 percent Critical Rate

20 percent Attack Speed

PASSIVE – Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack.

PASSIVE – Paralyze: Your Energized Attack gains 50-120 bonus magic damage. In addition, Energized Attacks slow enemies by 75% for 0.5 seconds

Solari Chargeblade

Image via Riot Games

Solari Chargeblade is another Wild Rift debut item that Riot hopes will open up different crit builds. It will help users gain a large amount of conditional Critical Rate to create synergy windows with other items they buy.

Total Cost: 3000g Builds from Stinger (1200g) + Cloak of Agility (1000g) + 800g

30 percent Attack Speed

25 percent Critical Rate

25 Ability Haste

UNIQUE – Sunburst: Using an ability gathers Radiance (max 3 charges) which grants 25% Critical Rate for up to 10 seconds. Attacks that critically strike expend a charge of Radiance to deal 26-40 bonus True Damage on-hit, increasing up to 150% on low health targets. Each unique ability may only store a charge once every 2s. Max True Damage: 65-100 when target is <= 35% Health.



Wit’s End

Image via Riot Games

Riot is also bringing over Wit’s End to help round out the anti-magic item set for physical damage dealers.

Total Cost: 2700g Recurve Bow (900g) + Negatron Cloak (900g) + 900g

50 Magic Resist

45% Attack Speed

PASSIVE – At Wit’s End: Basic attacks deal 15 − 80 (based on level) bonus magic damage on-hit. While below 50 percent health, dealing damage to an enemy champion heals you for (Melee: 100 percent / Ranged: 33 percent) of this effect’s post-mitigation damage.

Item Adjustments

We’re adjusting all Grievous Wounds effects on items to match League PC and increase the gameplay around them.

Bloodthirster

Image via Riot Games

In the vein of increasing crit item build diversity, RIot is also changing Bloodthirster to match its League PC counterpart to be a crit item.

Total Cost: 3400g to 3200g Builds from Cloak of Agility (1000g) + Vampiric Scepter (1200g) + 1000g

65 AD to 40 AD

[NEW] 25 percent Critical Rate

Bramble Vest

Image via Riot Games

Passive changed

Thorns: Upon being hit by a basic attack, reflects three (+ eight percent bonus armor) magic damage, while also inflicting 50 percent Grievous Wounds on the attacker for three seconds.

Thorns: Upon being hit by a basic attack, reflects three (+ eight percent bonus armor) magic damage, while also inflicting 40 percent Grievous Wounds on the attacker for three seconds.

Executioner’s Calling

Image via Riot Games

Passive changed Executioner’s Calling: Physical damage inflicts Grievous Wounds on enemy champions for three seconds. Sepsis: Dealing physical damage applies 40 percent Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for three seconds.



Infinity Orb

Image via Riot Games

Build path updated: Oblivion Orb replaced with Prophet’s Pendant

Total gold cost unchanged

Morellonomicon

Image via Riot Games

Total Cost: 3000g Builds from Oblivion Orb (1000g) + Prophet’s Pendant (1250g) + 750g

Passive changed Cursed: Dealing magic damage to an enemy champion inflicts them with 50 percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds. Cursed: Dealing magic damage applies 40 percent Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for three seconds. If the target is below 50 percent Health, this effect is increased to 60 percent Grievous Wounds.



Mortal Reminder

Image via Riot Games

Passive changed Executioner’s Calling: Physical damage inflicts Grievous Wounds on enemy champions for three seconds. Sepsis: Dealing physical damage applies 40 percent Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for three seconds. Dealing three consecutive Attacks to an enemy champion enhances this effect to 60 percent Grievous Wounds against them until the effect is allowed to elapse.



Oblivion Orb

Image via Riot Games

Total Cost: 1000g Builds from Amplifying Tome (500g) + 500g

40 AP

Cursed: Dealing magic damage inflicts 40% Grievous Wounds to champions for 3 seconds.

[REMOVED] Death Touch

Thornmail

Image via Riot Games

Passive changed Thorns: Upon being hit by a basic attack on-hit, reflects 25 (+ 10 percent bonus armor) magic damage, while also inflicting Grievous Wounds on the attacker for three seconds. Immobilizing an enemy champion inflicts them with 50 percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds. Thorns: Upon being hit by a basic attack on-hit, reflects 25 (+10 percent bonus armor) magic damage, while also inflicting Grievous Wounds on the attacker for three seconds. Immobilizing an enemy champion inflicts them with 60 percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds.



Removed Items

Frozen Mallet

Frozen Mallet had a lot of use case overlap with Iceborn Gauntlet, without offering much gameplay. Thus, Riot is removing the item to sharpen the identity of the existing item roster.

Runes

Resolve: Grasp of the Undying

Top lane is dominated by Grasp of the Undying so its damage is being brought down slightly.

Magic Damage: Four to three percent of your maximum health.

Systematic

An early surrender period at five minutes requiring all five players to vote “yes” has been added.

Cooldowns for ultimates, summoner spells, and items can now be pinged from the scoreboard.

Death Recap will now show the source of damage that killed you.

The time allowance between quadra and pentakills has been increased.

The display for the minion gold penalty when Smite is equipped has been updated.

Health bars now have an added effect that better displays when an ability consumes your health or heals you.

Rift Herald

The early game meta is too dragon-centric, and Riot says that it found that the Rift Herald was de-spawning more frequently than being taken. Thus, changes are being made to its spawn time to increase its influence on early game strategic choices.

Initial spawn time: 360 to 240 seconds.

Ignite

Riot is updating Ignite to match the changes to Grievous Wounds.

[NEW] Now applies 60% Grievous Wounds.

Passive Gold

Riot is tuning the passive gold again so it’s more constant throughout the game, but still accomplishes the original goal of decreasing the frequency players reach full build long before a game ends.

Additionally, a new mechanic is being added to the passive gold system that will help the lowest gold teammate gain additional gold. Riot has said that it expect this to reduce a bit of snowballing and also assist support players to realize their item fantasy more often.

Gold gained per second: 4g to 3g after eight minutes to 3.5g for the entire match.

[NEW] Graceful Charity: Starting from five minutes, the teammate with the lowest gold amount will receive an additional 1g per second.

Kills, Assists, and Bounties Gold

Riot is re-tuning how bounty gold is distributed. It’s also adjusting its numbers to increase the chance of comebacks, but concentrating more gold from takedowns into a single player’s hands instead of assisters.

Image via Riot Games

Settings Features

Controls

[NEW] Targeting Priority – Closest Riot is re-added this setting with a few tweaks so that it only applies to champions. Choosing this setting will make tapping an ability target the closest champion within range.

[NEW] Target Lock Filtering This new setting makes target-lock selection ignore minions and towers. Players no longer have to worry about accidentally switching targets from enemy champions to minions or towers mid-fight.

Tap Targeting system Upgrade When tapping an ability during a dash, the ability will now try to search for targets centering from the destination point of the dash as opposed to mid-dash.

Tuning Changes We’ve decreased the likelihood that a lifting off of the screen will result in an extra input read and alter the original intent of the player.

Ultimates now only target champions when tap-casted. This is intended to reduce misfires where the player misjudges the range and the spell ends up firing towards a random minion. Exceptions: Corki and Xayah. Corki’s ultimate is a low cooldown spell commonly used for farming, and Xayah has been exempted because the reactive untargetability is a big portion of the spell.



Player Behavior

AFK Adjustments

Initial AFK punishments for certain modes such as Co-Op vs AI have been made more lenient, since AFK behavior in these modes are less impactful to teammates. Repeat or frequent AFK punishments will still be treated normally.

Ranked Fortitude loss for AFKing frequently in a ranked game has increased from 10 to 20 points. These points are evenly distributed to the AFK player’s allies who were not in the same party as the AFK player.

Permaban Mark

Accounts that have been permabanned will now display a permaban mark on their profile and friends list name card.

Reporting

The Report screen now has a higher character count limit, allowing players to be more detailed in their reports.

Extra Bits

Ranked borders will no longer be displayed in non-ranked queues.

Visual touch feedback has been added for Android phones.

Improved the experience for players with weak network conditions.

Improved and optimized champion and skin 3D model performance and enabled more graphics settings.

Announcement voiceover can now be disabled through the in-game Settings menu.

Free-to-play champion rotation