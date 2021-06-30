League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.3b is here, introducing two new champions (Lucian and Senna), accessories, skins, an event, and several balance changes.

Here are the complete patch notes for League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.3b. The features in this patch won’t be instantly available, but will release throughout the patch.

New Champions

Lucian

Image via Riot Games

Lucian will arrive in Wild Rift on July 8 at 7:01pm CT.

Senna

Image via Riot Games

Senna will arrive on July 8 at 7:01pm CT.

New Skins

Image via Riot Games

Two skins will be released on July 8 at 7:01pm CT:

True Damage Senna

Hired Gun Lucian

New Accessories

A lot of new accessories will be releasing throughout the patch. These can be unlocked through different sources.

Image via Riot Games

Baubles : Sentinel Crest, Ruined Fetters

: Sentinel Crest, Ruined Fetters Icon Border : Sentinel HQ

: Sentinel HQ Emotes : Looking Good Feeling Good, My Hero

: Looking Good Feeling Good, My Hero Icons : Light in the Dark, Sentinel Master

: Light in the Dark, Sentinel Master Spawn Tags: Sentinel I, Sentinel II, Sentinel III

New Event

Sentinels of Light

Image via Riot Games

The Sentinels of Light event will be released alongside Lucian and Senna on July 8 at 7:01pm CT. One of these champions will likely be unlockable through the event.

Systems

4G/Wi-Fi Dual Connection

Riot will finally be releasing the 4G/Wi-Fi dual-band connection option. Enabling this toggle uses both your mobile network and a nearby Wi-Fi connection to boost your connectivity in game.

Champion Changes

Draven

Image via Riot Games

Riot said that the champion has been underperforming lately. Draven still does a decent amount of damage, hence, his positioning is being buffed.

(2) Blood Rush

Movement Speed: 40/45/50/55 to 50/55/60/65 percent.

(3) Stand Aside

Cooldown: 18/16/14/12 to 15/14/13/12 seconds.

Fizz

Image via Riot Games

Fizz has been overperforming in the jungle, so his damage to monsters is being nerfed.

(P) Seastone Trident

Bonus damage to monsters: 200 to 150 percent.

Garen

Image via Riot Games

Riot has made some “light changes” to shift Garen’s power more into building AD to balance out the Might of Demacia.

(3) Judgment

Base damage: 15/20/25/30 to 11/14/17/20.

AD ratio: 0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4 to 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45.

(Ult) Demacian Justice

Base damage: 150/300/450 to 150/275/400

Missing health percentage damage: 20/25/30 percent to 15/20/25 percent and 8 percent per 100 bonus AD.

Max damage towards epic monsters: 600/600/600.

Irelia

Image via Riot Games

Riot said that Irelia has been underperforming a lot. In comparison to League on PC, Wild Rift has fewer minions per wave, so the Blade Dancer receives less healing on mobile than she does on PC. Hence, her healing vs minions and abilities were buffed.

Base Stats

Base mana regen: 15 to 18.

(1) Bladesurge

Base damage: 10/40/70/100 to 15/45/75/105.

Healing Attack Damage ratio: 0.14/0.16/0.18/0.2 to 0.19/0.21/0.23/0.25.

(3) Flawless Duet

Base damage: 70/120/170/220 to 100/150/200/250.

(Ult) Vanguard’s Edge

Barrage base damage: 125/225/325 to 125/250/375.

Bladewall damage: 75/125/175 to 100/150/200.

Jinx

Image via Riot Games

Players have been easily using Jinx’s ult to steal objectives. Thus, her ult is being nerfed to prevent her from easily stealing objectives from junglers looking to Smite it.

(Ult) Super Mega Death Rocket!

Maximum damage on epic monsters: 500/650/800.

Kha’Zix

Image via Riot Games

Kha’Zix is hunting his prey too easily. Riot is lightly tuning down his power to keep the the champion in check.

(1) Taste Their Fear

Base damage: 65/100/135/170 to 60/95/130/165

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

(3) Frenzying Taunt

Attack Speed: 50/60/70/80 to 35/45/55/65 percent.

Riven

Image via Riot Games

Riven is underperforming so her shield strength from Valor is being buffed.

(3) Valor

Shield Strength: 95/135/175/215 to 105/145/185/225.

Vayne

Image via Riot Games

Vayne is slightly underperforming, so Riot is bumping up her ability to duel squishier targets. This should help the Night Hunter stay on her feet in general, but especially early in Dragon lane.

(2) Silver Bolts

Base damage: 30/50/70/90 to 50/65/80/95.

(Ult) Final Hour

Cooldown: 80/70/60 to 75/65/55 seconds.

Mid Lane

Riot said that it is tapping down the armor of some of the top performers in the mid lane after analyzing its meta. This will result in a more balanced state between AD mids and AP mids.

Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats Armor: 35 to 30.



Twisted Fate

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats Armor: 35 to 30.



Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats Armor: 35 to 30.



ARAM Changes

Amumu

Damage received: -10 to -15 percent.

Braum

Damage received: -15 to zero percent.

Dr. Mundo

Damage received: -15 to -5 percent.

Irelia

Damage dealt: 0 to 10 percent.

Jinx

Damage dealt: -5 to -10 percent.

Lux

Damage received: -10 to -15 percent.

Malphite

Damage received: -15 to -5 percent.

Miss Fortune

Damage dealt: Zero to -8 percent.

Damage received: Zero to eight percent.

Nami

Damage received: Zero to five percent.

Healing done: Zero to five percent.

Seraphine

Damage dealt: -15 to -20 percent.

Damage received: 15 to -20 percent.

Singed

Damage received: -5 to zero percent.

Sona

Shielding done: 20 to 25 percent.

Healing done: 20 to 25 percent.

Ziggs

Damage dealt: 0 to -20 percent.

Damage received: 0 to -20 percent.

Gameplay Changes

Runes

Resolve: Second Wind

Riot said that Second Wind is a bit strong, so its being nerfed to bring it in line with the other Resolve runes. A bug was also present in its tooltip that made it read stronger than it actually was for melee champions.

Passive flat health regen: Six HP every five seconds to five HP every five seconds.

Regeneration after taking damage from a champion: tooltip fixed to match actual functionality. After taking damage from a champion, regenerate three plus 1.5 percent missing health over 10 seconds (doubled for melee champions). Previously read 6 plus 3 percent. Actual healing values from this effect are unchanged.



Other Changes

Smite’s tooltip now correctly reflects its mana regen property.

Evelynn’s Ult tooltip should now reflect that it only deals bonus damage to champions.

Free-to-play champion rotation