League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.3b is here, introducing two new champions (Lucian and Senna), accessories, skins, an event, and several balance changes.
Here are the complete patch notes for League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.3b. The features in this patch won’t be instantly available, but will release throughout the patch.
New Champions
Lucian
Lucian will arrive in Wild Rift on July 8 at 7:01pm CT.
Senna
Senna will arrive on July 8 at 7:01pm CT.
New Skins
Two skins will be released on July 8 at 7:01pm CT:
- True Damage Senna
- Hired Gun Lucian
New Accessories
A lot of new accessories will be releasing throughout the patch. These can be unlocked through different sources.
- Baubles: Sentinel Crest, Ruined Fetters
- Icon Border: Sentinel HQ
- Emotes: Looking Good Feeling Good, My Hero
- Icons: Light in the Dark, Sentinel Master
- Spawn Tags: Sentinel I, Sentinel II, Sentinel III
New Event
Sentinels of Light
The Sentinels of Light event will be released alongside Lucian and Senna on July 8 at 7:01pm CT. One of these champions will likely be unlockable through the event.
Systems
4G/Wi-Fi Dual Connection
Riot will finally be releasing the 4G/Wi-Fi dual-band connection option. Enabling this toggle uses both your mobile network and a nearby Wi-Fi connection to boost your connectivity in game.
Champion Changes
Draven
Riot said that the champion has been underperforming lately. Draven still does a decent amount of damage, hence, his positioning is being buffed.
(2) Blood Rush
- Movement Speed: 40/45/50/55 to 50/55/60/65 percent.
(3) Stand Aside
- Cooldown: 18/16/14/12 to 15/14/13/12 seconds.
Fizz
Fizz has been overperforming in the jungle, so his damage to monsters is being nerfed.
(P) Seastone Trident
- Bonus damage to monsters: 200 to 150 percent.
Garen
Riot has made some “light changes” to shift Garen’s power more into building AD to balance out the Might of Demacia.
(3) Judgment
- Base damage: 15/20/25/30 to 11/14/17/20.
- AD ratio: 0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4 to 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45.
(Ult) Demacian Justice
- Base damage: 150/300/450 to 150/275/400
- Missing health percentage damage: 20/25/30 percent to 15/20/25 percent and 8 percent per 100 bonus AD.
- Max damage towards epic monsters: 600/600/600.
Irelia
Riot said that Irelia has been underperforming a lot. In comparison to League on PC, Wild Rift has fewer minions per wave, so the Blade Dancer receives less healing on mobile than she does on PC. Hence, her healing vs minions and abilities were buffed.
Base Stats
- Base mana regen: 15 to 18.
(1) Bladesurge
- Base damage: 10/40/70/100 to 15/45/75/105.
- Healing Attack Damage ratio: 0.14/0.16/0.18/0.2 to 0.19/0.21/0.23/0.25.
(3) Flawless Duet
- Base damage: 70/120/170/220 to 100/150/200/250.
(Ult) Vanguard’s Edge
- Barrage base damage: 125/225/325 to 125/250/375.
- Bladewall damage: 75/125/175 to 100/150/200.
Jinx
Players have been easily using Jinx’s ult to steal objectives. Thus, her ult is being nerfed to prevent her from easily stealing objectives from junglers looking to Smite it.
(Ult) Super Mega Death Rocket!
- Maximum damage on epic monsters: 500/650/800.
Kha’Zix
Kha’Zix is hunting his prey too easily. Riot is lightly tuning down his power to keep the the champion in check.
(1) Taste Their Fear
- Base damage: 65/100/135/170 to 60/95/130/165
Rammus
(3) Frenzying Taunt
- Attack Speed: 50/60/70/80 to 35/45/55/65 percent.
Riven
Riven is underperforming so her shield strength from Valor is being buffed.
(3) Valor
- Shield Strength: 95/135/175/215 to 105/145/185/225.
Vayne
Vayne is slightly underperforming, so Riot is bumping up her ability to duel squishier targets. This should help the Night Hunter stay on her feet in general, but especially early in Dragon lane.
(2) Silver Bolts
- Base damage: 30/50/70/90 to 50/65/80/95.
(Ult) Final Hour
- Cooldown: 80/70/60 to 75/65/55 seconds.
Mid Lane
Riot said that it is tapping down the armor of some of the top performers in the mid lane after analyzing its meta. This will result in a more balanced state between AD mids and AP mids.
Katarina
- Base Stats
- Armor: 35 to 30.
Twisted Fate
- Base Stats
- Armor: 35 to 30.
Ziggs
- Base Stats
- Armor: 35 to 30.
ARAM Changes
Amumu
- Damage received: -10 to -15 percent.
Braum
- Damage received: -15 to zero percent.
Dr. Mundo
- Damage received: -15 to -5 percent.
Irelia
- Damage dealt: 0 to 10 percent.
Jinx
- Damage dealt: -5 to -10 percent.
Lux
- Damage received: -10 to -15 percent.
Malphite
- Damage received: -15 to -5 percent.
Miss Fortune
- Damage dealt: Zero to -8 percent.
- Damage received: Zero to eight percent.
Nami
- Damage received: Zero to five percent.
- Healing done: Zero to five percent.
Seraphine
- Damage dealt: -15 to -20 percent.
- Damage received: 15 to -20 percent.
Singed
- Damage received: -5 to zero percent.
Sona
- Shielding done: 20 to 25 percent.
- Healing done: 20 to 25 percent.
Ziggs
- Damage dealt: 0 to -20 percent.
- Damage received: 0 to -20 percent.
Gameplay Changes
Runes
Resolve: Second Wind
Riot said that Second Wind is a bit strong, so its being nerfed to bring it in line with the other Resolve runes. A bug was also present in its tooltip that made it read stronger than it actually was for melee champions.
- Passive flat health regen: Six HP every five seconds to five HP every five seconds.
- Regeneration after taking damage from a champion: tooltip fixed to match actual functionality.
- After taking damage from a champion, regenerate three plus 1.5 percent missing health over 10 seconds (doubled for melee champions).
- Previously read 6 plus 3 percent.
- Actual healing values from this effect are unchanged.
Other Changes
- Smite’s tooltip now correctly reflects its mana regen property.
- Evelynn’s Ult tooltip should now reflect that it only deals bonus damage to champions.
Free-to-play champion rotation
- July 1 to 7: Ahri, Camille, Kai’Sa, Olaf, Rakan, Renekton, Rengar, Sona, Varus, and Zed.
- July 8 to 14: Akali, Fizz, Gragas, Jarvan IV, Jhin, Lulu, Soraka, Teemo, Tryndamere, and Vayne.