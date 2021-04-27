Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 2.2b

A pair of new champions, some newly introduced skins, and a lot of balance of changes are here with League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.2b.
The highlight of this update is the introduction of the Rift’s two most well known hunters–Rengar and Kha’Zix. These two champions are amongst the larger additions coming to the game in 2.2b.
Here are the notes and updates for everything happening in Wild Rift patch 2.2b.
New champions
Rengar, The Pridestalker
Kha’Zix The Voidreaver
Both these champions are set to be released on May 6 alongside the Masters of the Hunt event.
New skins
- Forecast Janna
- Program Nami
- God-King Darius
- God-King Garen
- Death Blossom Kha’Zix
- Night Hunter Rengar
These are the only skins introduced in this most recent update, but there are still more to come in later 2.2 patches.
New accessories
To earn these rewards, you’ll need to complete special objectives where you can find the information in-game.
- Icons: The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker, Apex Predator (To be released if Kha’Zix’s team wins the event), King of the Rift (To be released if Rengar’s team wins the event)
- Emotes: Heh!, GameTime, Adorable Assailant
- Spawn Tags: The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker
- Icon Borders: The Hunt Begins
- Baubles: The Wolf Knight, The Celestial Lion, Void Wing, Trophy Collection
You can get your hands on these accessories through the 2.2b patch.
New events
Masters of the Hunt
Coming to Wild Rift in Patch 2.2b, this event pits new additions Kha’Zix and Rengar against one another to determine who is the predator and who is prey.
More information regarding this event will be coming leading up to its commencement on May 6.
New Systems
Nemesis Duel
A feature to be introduced during the Masters of the Hunt event, but is set to stay following its conclusion is the Nemesis Duel. This feature will be triggered whenever Rengar and Kha’Zix are to meet in combat and both meet the following conditions.
- Both are at or above level 13
- Neither has dealt or taken champion damage within five seconds
- Both are alive
- Both are at least 16 units apart
According to the patch notes, Nemesis Duels won’t happen in every game that the conditions are met. If it does happen, players will be notified through an in-game announcement.
The victor will score themselves a nice buff with Rengar gaining Ferocity during Thrill of the Hunt, and Kha’Zix scoring an extra evolution point.
More information of this upcoming system will be announced soon.
Champion Changes
Darius
Riot is nerfing the top lane bruiser that will reduce both his base health and base health regeneration, taking away some of Darius’ power in the early game.
Base Stats
- Base health: 650 HP → 610 HP
- Base health regen: 9 → 7
Draven
Draven has been one of the most powerful ADC picks since its introduction and Riot is trying to even things out, so he can’t snowball as easily.
(1) Spinning Axe
- Damage: 55/60/65/70 → 45/50/55/60
Evelynn
Evelynn’s ultimate is the standout in her kit. In this new patch, the cooldown has been increased to stop players from using it too frequently.
(Ult) Last Caress
- Cooldown: 100/80/60s → 120/95/70s
Galio
A champion who was nerfed in previous updates, Galio is getting some all-around buffs this patch as Riot misjudged his strength.
Base Stats
- Health per level: 115 → 125
(P) Colossal Smash
- Cooldown: 5/4.5/4s → 5/4/3s
(1) Winds of War
- [BUGFIX] Fixed an issue where Galio’s (1) was dealing its initial damage twice
- % Health Damage per AP ratio: 1.5% → 2%
Katarina
Seen by many as Wild Rift‘s best mid-lane champion, Katarina is getting nerfs to both her damage and range.
(P) Voracity
- Damage: 72 to 240 (based on level) → 62 to 230 (based on level)
(3) Shunpo
- Range: 6.5 → 6
Leona
While Leona is one of the strongest picks in League, her time in Wild Rift has been underutilized. In this latest update, she gets some much-needed buffs.
Base Stats
- Base health regen: 7.5 → 9
(P) Sunlight
- Damage: 25 to 137 → 33 to 145
(3) Zenith Blade
- Range: 7 → 7.5
Teemo
There are no changes to Teemo’s power in this patch, just a bug fix that was happening with his Camouflage ability.
(3) Guerrilla Warfare
- [BUGFIX] Camouflage duration per rank up now correctly displays as 3/3.5/4/4.5s instead of 3/4/5/6s (duration unchanged, tooltip fix only)
Ziggs
The mid lane champion Ziggs has been given some minor changes to the cooldown of his Bouncing Bomb ability.
(1) Bouncing Bomb
- Cooldown: 6/5.5/5/4.5s → 7.5/6.5/5.5/4.5s
Duo carry changes
Ashe
(2) Volley
- Cooldown: 14/11/8/5s → 13/10/7/4s
Tristana
(3) Explosive Charge
- Active base damage: 65/80/95/110 → 70/90/110/130
(Ult) Buster Shot
- Base damage: 300/400/500 → 350/450/550
Varus
Base Stats
- Base Mana: 345 → 390
(2) Blighted Quiver
- Missing health damage:
- Level 1: 6.5% to 9.75% → 6.5% to 13%
- Level 15: 13.5% to 20.25% → 13.5% to 27%
Vayne
(Ult) Final Hour
- Bonus AD: 20/30/40 → 30/40/50
- Cooldown: 90/75/60s → 80/70/60s
Xayah
(2) Deadly Plumage
- Mana: 60 → 50
- Cooldown: 20/18/16/14s → 19/17/15/13s
(3) Bladecaller
- Root duration: 1s → 1.25s
Item changes
Ardent Censer
Enchanter supports will have to pay a higher cost to item up as Riot balanced the pricing between them and their tank counterparts.
- Total cost: 2600g → 2800g
- Combine cost: 650g → 850g
Harmonic Echo
- Base damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25
- Bonus damage HP ratio: 1% → 0.8%
Rune changes
Conqueror
The Conqueror rune is receiving a hefty nerf. According to Riot, the rune’s power was too forgiving, so now it has become more difficult to stack.
- Stack duration: 8s → 6s
Spell Changes
Barrier
Another tool that has been given a substantial nerf, Barrier has had its cooldown time increased by a quarter of its new length.
- Cooldown: 90s → 120s
Game system changes
Dragons
Many of the dragon varieties are getting some small changes in this latest update to make their effects less “game-deciding”.
Infernal Dragon
- Damage bonus: 8% → 6%
Elder Infernal Dragon
- Damage bonus: 12% → 9%
- Damage bonus per stack: 4% → 3%
Cloud Dragon
- Movement speed bonus: 7.5% → 6%
Elder Cloud Dragon
- Movement speed bonus: 11.25% → 9%
- Movement speed bonus per stack: 3.75% → 3%
Free-to-play champion rotation
April 29 – May 5 : Ezreal, Jarvan IV, Jhin, Leona, Lee Sin, Malphite, Orianna, Seraphine, Rakan, Teemo
May 6 – May 12: Amumu, Camille, Draven, Katarina, Kennen, Lulu, Nami, Rammus, Vayne, Zed