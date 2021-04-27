Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 2.2b

Masters of the Hunt, new skins, Draven takes a nerf while other ADCs get buffs in patch 2.2b.

A pair of new champions, some newly introduced skins, and a lot of balance of changes are here with League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.2b.

The highlight of this update is the introduction of the Rift’s two most well known hunters–Rengar and Kha’Zix. These two champions are amongst the larger additions coming to the game in 2.2b.

Here are the notes and updates for everything happening in Wild Rift patch 2.2b.

New champions

Rengar, The Pridestalker

Kha’Zix The Voidreaver

Both these champions are set to be released on May 6 alongside the Masters of the Hunt event.

New skins

Image via Riot Games

Forecast Janna

Program Nami

God-King Darius

God-King Garen

Death Blossom Kha’Zix

Night Hunter Rengar

These are the only skins introduced in this most recent update, but there are still more to come in later 2.2 patches.

New accessories

Image via Riot Games

To earn these rewards, you’ll need to complete special objectives where you can find the information in-game.

Icons: The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker, Apex Predator (To be released if Kha’Zix’s team wins the event), King of the Rift (To be released if Rengar’s team wins the event)

The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker, Apex Predator (To be released if Kha’Zix’s team wins the event), King of the Rift (To be released if Rengar’s team wins the event) Emotes: Heh!, GameTime, Adorable Assailant

Heh!, GameTime, Adorable Assailant Spawn Tags: The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker

The Voidreaver, The Pridestalker Icon Borders: The Hunt Begins

The Hunt Begins Baubles: The Wolf Knight, The Celestial Lion, Void Wing, Trophy Collection

You can get your hands on these accessories through the 2.2b patch.

New events

Masters of the Hunt

Screengrab via Riot Games

Coming to Wild Rift in Patch 2.2b, this event pits new additions Kha’Zix and Rengar against one another to determine who is the predator and who is prey.

More information regarding this event will be coming leading up to its commencement on May 6.

New Systems

Nemesis Duel

A feature to be introduced during the Masters of the Hunt event, but is set to stay following its conclusion is the Nemesis Duel. This feature will be triggered whenever Rengar and Kha’Zix are to meet in combat and both meet the following conditions.

Both are at or above level 13

Neither has dealt or taken champion damage within five seconds

Both are alive

Both are at least 16 units apart

According to the patch notes, Nemesis Duels won’t happen in every game that the conditions are met. If it does happen, players will be notified through an in-game announcement.

The victor will score themselves a nice buff with Rengar gaining Ferocity during Thrill of the Hunt, and Kha’Zix scoring an extra evolution point.

More information of this upcoming system will be announced soon.

Champion Changes

Darius

Image via Riot Games

Riot is nerfing the top lane bruiser that will reduce both his base health and base health regeneration, taking away some of Darius’ power in the early game.

Base Stats

Base health: 650 HP → 610 HP

Base health regen: 9 → 7

Draven

Image via Riot Games

Draven has been one of the most powerful ADC picks since its introduction and Riot is trying to even things out, so he can’t snowball as easily.

(1) Spinning Axe

Damage: 55/60/65/70 → 45/50/55/60

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Evelynn’s ultimate is the standout in her kit. In this new patch, the cooldown has been increased to stop players from using it too frequently.

(Ult) Last Caress

Cooldown: 100/80/60s → 120/95/70s

Galio

Image via Riot Games

A champion who was nerfed in previous updates, Galio is getting some all-around buffs this patch as Riot misjudged his strength.

Base Stats

Health per level: 115 → 125

(P) Colossal Smash

Cooldown: 5/4.5/4s → 5/4/3s

(1) Winds of War

[BUGFIX] Fixed an issue where Galio’s (1) was dealing its initial damage twice

% Health Damage per AP ratio: 1.5% → 2%

Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Seen by many as Wild Rift‘s best mid-lane champion, Katarina is getting nerfs to both her damage and range.

(P) Voracity

Damage: 72 to 240 (based on level) → 62 to 230 (based on level)

(3) Shunpo

Range: 6.5 → 6

Leona

Image via Riot Games

While Leona is one of the strongest picks in League, her time in Wild Rift has been underutilized. In this latest update, she gets some much-needed buffs.

Base Stats

Base health regen: 7.5 → 9

(P) Sunlight

Damage: 25 to 137 → 33 to 145

(3) Zenith Blade

Range: 7 → 7.5

Teemo

Image via Riot Games

There are no changes to Teemo’s power in this patch, just a bug fix that was happening with his Camouflage ability.

(3) Guerrilla Warfare

[BUGFIX] Camouflage duration per rank up now correctly displays as 3/3.5/4/4.5s instead of 3/4/5/6s (duration unchanged, tooltip fix only)

Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

The mid lane champion Ziggs has been given some minor changes to the cooldown of his Bouncing Bomb ability.

(1) Bouncing Bomb

Cooldown: 6/5.5/5/4.5s → 7.5/6.5/5.5/4.5s

Duo carry changes

Ashe

Image via Riot Games

(2) Volley

Cooldown: 14/11/8/5s → 13/10/7/4s

Tristana

Image via Riot Games

(3) Explosive Charge

Active base damage: 65/80/95/110 → 70/90/110/130

(Ult) Buster Shot

Base damage: 300/400/500 → 350/450/550

Varus

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Mana: 345 → 390

(2) Blighted Quiver

Missing health damage: Level 1: 6.5% to 9.75% → 6.5% to 13% Level 15: 13.5% to 20.25% → 13.5% to 27%



Vayne

Image via Riot Games

(Ult) Final Hour

Bonus AD: 20/30/40 → 30/40/50

Cooldown: 90/75/60s → 80/70/60s

Xayah

Image via Riot Games

(2) Deadly Plumage

Mana: 60 → 50

Cooldown: 20/18/16/14s → 19/17/15/13s

(3) Bladecaller

Root duration: 1s → 1.25s

Item changes

Ardent Censer

Enchanter supports will have to pay a higher cost to item up as Riot balanced the pricing between them and their tank counterparts.

Total cost: 2600g → 2800g

Combine cost: 650g → 850g

Harmonic Echo

Base damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25

Bonus damage HP ratio: 1% → 0.8%

Rune changes

Conqueror

The Conqueror rune is receiving a hefty nerf. According to Riot, the rune’s power was too forgiving, so now it has become more difficult to stack.

Stack duration: 8s → 6s

Spell Changes

Barrier

Another tool that has been given a substantial nerf, Barrier has had its cooldown time increased by a quarter of its new length.

Cooldown: 90s → 120s

Game system changes

Dragons

Many of the dragon varieties are getting some small changes in this latest update to make their effects less “game-deciding”.

Infernal Dragon

Damage bonus: 8% → 6%

Elder Infernal Dragon

Damage bonus: 12% → 9%

Damage bonus per stack: 4% → 3%

Cloud Dragon

Movement speed bonus: 7.5% → 6%

Elder Cloud Dragon

Movement speed bonus: 11.25% → 9%

Movement speed bonus per stack: 3.75% → 3%

Free-to-play champion rotation

April 29 – May 5 : Ezreal, Jarvan IV, Jhin, Leona, Lee Sin, Malphite, Orianna, Seraphine, Rakan, Teemo

May 6 – May 12: Amumu, Camille, Draven, Katarina, Kennen, Lulu, Nami, Rammus, Vayne, Zed