Here are the Call of Duty: Mobile season 6 patch notes

Once Upon a Time in Rust begins May 1.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s sixth season, Once Upon a Time in Rust, will kick off on May 1.

The update for the new season was released today. It features several changes to the game, including two new maps, modes, and other alterations.

Here are the patch notes for COD: Mobile season six.

Battle pass update

Tasks have been removed from the battle pass. Players now have to earn battle pass XP to increase their level. Participating in Multiplayer, Battle Royale, Limited time modes all grant Battle Pass XP.

New Event system

New event UI. Events are now divided into four categories: featured, seasonal, daily, and more.

Events have been optimized to offer a variety of challenge levels and more appealing rewards.

New game modes

Capture the Flag: available on Rust, Crossfire, Crash, Raid, Hijacked, and Standoff

One-vs-one duel: available on Saloon and Killhouse

Kill Confirmed: available on Standoff, Crash, Raid, Summit, Cage, Takeoff, Meltdown

New maps

Rust: the CoD: Modern Warfare map is now available on mobile.

Saloon: available only for two-vs-two showdown and one-vs-one duel.

New to the battle royale mode

Helicopter flare added: can be used as a defensive flare against FHJ rockets

New battle royale class: Poltergeist

A lot of balance changes have also been made to the game. The Prop Hunt mode will also now be available on Firing Range. A “going prone” toggle option has been added in the basic settings as well.