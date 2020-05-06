Here are PUBG Mobile’s 0.18.0 update patch notes

The update brings the updated Miramar map to the game.

PUBG Mobile has released the patch notes for its 0.18.0 update.

The patch is set to drop on May 7 and will add some interesting new features to the battle royale game, including an update to the Miramar map, new modes, a weapon, the royale pass, and more.

Here are the patch notes for PUBG Mobile’s 0.18.0 update.

Mad Miramar

Several changes have been made to the classic Miramar map.

New areas include an Oasis in the north and the Urban Ruins in the northwest. More houses and roads have been added as well.

A racetrack has also been added on the map.

New Miramar exclusive vehicle: Golden Mirado. Only one will spawn on the entire map.

Vending machines have been added which will give players supplies such as energy drinks.

Sandstorms have been added to Miramar.

New Evo Ground modes

Bluehole mode

Image via Tencent

This mode is playable only on the Erangel map.

Two zones will be present in this mode: an outer zone and an inner zone.

The inner zone tells players where the next zone will be and is present until the outer zone shrinks completely.

Teammates can be revived in four seconds.

All supplies spawn with a 50 percent increase.

Jungle Adventure mode

Some players will be randomly put into this mode when playing a classic match on Sanhok.

It features several additions to the Sanhok map such as the totem, jungle food, and a hot air balloon.

Totem: Can be found on the map and used for receiving a “blessing” or an item.

Jungle food: Fruits and other foods can be found in the wilderness of Sanhok. These can be consumed to grant mysterious effects.

Hot air balloon: These can be controlled to survey the battlefield.

New weapon: P90

Playable only in the arena modes.

Fires 9mm rounds and has a magazine capacity of 50 shots.

Can equip all SMG Muzzle attachments, one to 6x scopes, and the laser sight.

Cheer Park

Image via Tencent

A new social area where up to 20 players can enter.

It allows players to interact with others and make new friends.

Players can engage in a variety of activities such as the one-vs-one duel and the Hunt Game.

Royale Pass Season 13: Toy Playground

This “toy-themed” royale pass will be available from May 13.

Players can choose between the Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Rank 50.

Ultra Defender set available at Rank 100.

New RP mission reminders page UI.

Other changes

Canted sight: It’s a new attachment that can be equipped to guns alongside another scope. Players can quickly switch between the two scopes.

New results screen UI: Classic mode results will now offer more detailed results and statistics about the match.

Win94 comes with a default 2.7x scope only available on the Miramar map.

In addition to these changes, Tencent has fixed various bugs and also made several balance changes. The update will drop globally on May 7 with no server downtime.