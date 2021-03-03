Ghost Pokémon weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go

Ghost-type Pokémon are unique in Pokémon Go as one of the few types with only two weaknesses. These two weaknesses come in the form of Dark and other Ghost-type Pokémon.

Of the 18 types of Pokémon in the game, Ghost-type Pokémon are best used against Fighting, Normal, and Psychic-type Pokémon.

With two counter types, there are plenty of available Pokémon that can be used against Ghost-type Pokémon. These include all forms, such as Mega Evolutions, Legendary and base Pokémon.

One thing to remember before entering battle is that dual-type Pokémon may have extra resistances to types listed here, depending on their second type.

Here are the best types and Pokémon to counter Ghost-type enemies in Pokémon Go.

The best Ghost-type counters in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Ghost

As a neutral matchup, taking a Ghost-type Pokémon into battle against another one is a risk. But this risk can be minimized by picking the right one.

Mega Gengar is the best option for this since it’s the strongest Ghost-type Pokémon by far. The optimal moveset is to take Lick with Shadow Ball.

If Legendary Pokémon are an option, Giratina is perfect for this task, since it’s also one of the most powerful Ghost-type Pokémon in the game. The best moveset to use is Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball. Against most Ghost Pokémon, Giratina will be more than capable of emerging victorious regardless of its limitations when it comes to battles.

Lastly, Chandelure is another great option. Since it has both the Ghost and Fire typings, Chandelure has a range of extra resistances.

Dark

Dark-type Pokémon are the best choice against Ghost enemies as they boast resistance to the type and are super effective with their attacks. Zoroark is a single Dark-type Pokémon with a range of moves that are both Ghost and Dark. The best pairing of these moves comes from the fast move Snarl with the charge move Foul Play.

Darkrai is the most powerful Dark-type Legendary in Pokémon Go. This high damage-output legendary is the perfect choice to decimate enemy Ghost-type Pokémon. Snarl with Shadow Ball is the best moveset since it pairs both Dark and Ghost-type moves that are strong against the enemy. But Darkrai has a range of moves of these types and any will be great in this battle scenario.