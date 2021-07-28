Gardevoir is now available in Pokémon UNITE

The Pokémon UNITE roster expands by one today. Just a week after the game’s launch, Gardevoir is making an appearance on Aeos Island, bringing a fresh face for players to try out.

With its own unique ranged-type attacker-style gameplay, Gardevoir should shake things up for players who had just begun settling into a meta from the past week.

The Psychic/Fairy-type Pokémon boasts a variety of abilities to choose from including Teleport, Confusion, Psyshock, Psychic, Future Sight, Moonblast, and the all-powerful Unite move Fairy Singularity.

Players can pick Gardevoir up from the in-game store for 460 Aeos Gems or 8,000 coins. You can earn yourself these coins by participating in matches or purchase Aeos Gems with real-world currency if you’re eager to add Gardevoir to your collection now.

You can also get the Fashionable Style Holowear for Gardevoir from the store for 350 Aeos Gems.

Prior to the game’s launch, it was revealed that Gardevoir would be joining the game, though there was no announced date. This is good news for Blastoise fans, since his addition was announced at the time Gardevoir’s, so that may indicate that the Water-type defender could be joining the game very soon.

With the roster now growing to 21, there is no better time to get in on the action, and players who do so before August 31 will score themselves the legendary Pokémon Zeraora for free. Those without access to a Switch console will also get a chance to try the game out for themselves when it launches on mobile in September.