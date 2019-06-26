GameStop makes another step in esports with Justin Wong partnership

In another move in the esports space, GameStop has partnered with fighting game legend Justin Wong, who will create a 45-minute gaming clinic to support amateur esports players.

Justin Wong on Twitter It’s a dream come true to partner up with @GameStop They helped me growing up with the free N-Gage and SF4 National Tournament Now I’m partnered up with them to make fighting game content for the inspiring gamers that want to git gud https://t.co/FmM9WGiBVK

The clinic will be split up into smaller, more focused videos that will help coach amateur players on improving their performance in several fighting games. Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, and Wong’s specialty, Street Fighter 5, are some of the titles that Wong will teach.

“Teaming-up with GameStop while supporting the fighting game community is a dream come true,” Wong said. “I am excited to develop educational content for some of the top fighting games and raise awareness to this specific area of gaming.”

Wong has been a top-level player in dozens of games, including the Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom, and Mortal Kombat series. He is a nine-time EVO champion, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighting game players in history and the best American fighting game player of all time.

Wong is known for his incredible knowledge of any game he competes in, as well as his patient play. Wong also holds the world record for the longest fighting game win streak, at 300 games.

GameStop and Wong have some history together, considering he won the Capcom Street Fighter 4 National Tournament that GameStop sponsored in 2009.

GameStop on Twitter We’re proud and excited to welcome @JWonggg to the GameStop Esports family! #PerformanceLivesHere https://t.co/Z1Y429jGpt

This move continues GameStop’s ongoing marketing efforts in esports. In recent months, it has teamed up with several esports organizations, including Complexity Gaming. GameStop helped build Complexity’s new training facility and HQ, which is called the GameStop Performance Center.

GameStop has also helped sponsor more than 700 tournaments, the Collegiate Star League, and the Overwatch League Grand Finals.