New champions, Stargazer skin line coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift has announced a handful of champions that will be coming to the game in the coming months.

During the dev diary preview for Patch 2.2, five champions were announced to be entering the Rift. These champions are Galio, Rammus, Kha’Zix, Rengar, and Renekton.

With a variety of different styles, there will be something for every player coming to the game shortly, but the first of these will be Kha’Zix and Rengar, who will arrive during a new event coming next month.

The Master of the Hunt event is set to showcase the rivalry between these two champions and will introduce a new event-specific dueling feature to match.

Players can earn rewards through this event, but little was revealed about what these could be. There will likely be an opportunity to earn these champions by completing all the event’s missions.

In addition to the new champions, new skins were announced, including a skin line called Stargazer. These “godlike archivists who study the stars” have a unique appearance with a blue and white color pallet.

The champions that will be receiving a Stargazer skin first are Camille, Twisted Fate, and Soraka. It isn’t clear when these new skins will become available, although the Wild Rift team did share that an in-game event would be held to celebrate their launch.

The presentation also showed off some more skins that will be hitting the Rift this year, including God-King Darius, Blood Moon Kennen, Corgi Corki, Draven Draven, and Scorched Earth Renekton.

