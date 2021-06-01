Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro will be appearing in new Pokémon Go ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event

The turnaround was slow, but the Psychic-types are here.

The first Pokémon Go event of June is slowly approaching and Niantic has released more details about how players can get in on the action.

From June 8 to 13, Galarian Slowpoke, Mega Slowbro, and Galarian Slowbro will be making their Pokémon Go debut with the start of the “A Very Slow Discovery” event.

Since Galarian Slowpoke is a pure Psychic-type, Niantic has changed its evolution mechanic to be more in line with Pokémon Go’s style of gameplay. This means instead of using a special item, you need to catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon to get it to evolve into the Psychic/Poison-type Galarian Slowbro.

Mega Slowbro will also be joining the Mega Raid rotation for the first time, with exclusive Field Research running during the event to give players more Slowbro Mega Energy.

To keep with the slow theme, Slowpoke, Slakoth, Gulpin, Spoink, and several other Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild, with rare encounters like Slowbro and Vigoroth popping up too. Galarian Slowpoke, Alolan Grimer, Shellder, Shinx, and Timburr will be appearing in one-star raids, while Snorlax, Slowking, Slaking, and Toxicroak will show up in three-star raids.

Along with the new Pokémon and increased spawns, there will be the event-exclusive Field Research and a Slowpoke-themed Collection Challenge during the event. Slowpoke-inspired avatar items, Slowpoke-themed Gift stickers, and an event-exclusive free box in the shop with 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and a King’s Rock inside will be available too.