Galarian Slowking, Pumpkaboo, and Phantump to debut in 2-part Halloween Mischief Pokémon Go event

Spooky shenanigans are afoot in Pokémon Go. The Halloween Mischief event is bringing double the spooks when it runs in two parts from Oct. 15 to 31.

Along with continuing the Season of Mischief, the new Creepy Companions and Ghoulish Pals events will see the debut of Galarian Slowking, Pumpkaboo, and Phantump. New costumed variants of Pikachu, Piplup, and Drifblim will be appearing in the wild and in raids throughout both events.

Creepy Companions will focus on the next iteration of Hoopa-related content, Galarian Slowking, and more Psychic and Poison-type Pokémon making their in-season appearance. Players will also have a chance to encounter shiny Spinarak if they’re lucky. It will run from Oct. 15 to 22.

Once the creeps are away, the ghouls will come out to play, with the Ghoulish Pals portion of the event running from Oct. 22 to 31—straight through the end of Halloween.

This is where Pumpkaboo and Phantump will make their first appearance, along with their evolutions, Gourgeist and Trevenant. And to keep in line with Pumpkaboo having different sizes in the game, just like real-life pumpkins, a new size mechanic has been added to Pokémon Go that will allow their size to be reflected properly in-game.

With the introduction of the size mechanic, Niantic will be including a Collection Challenge during this portion of the event that will require players to capture Pumpkaboo of various sizes.

Image via Niantic

Halloween-themed avatar items, stickers, bundles will also be available. Here are all of the event bonuses players can enjoy from Oct. 15 to 31.

Double Transfer Candy

Double Catch Candy

Double Hatch Candy

Guaranteed Candy XL when walking with your Buddy

Players who enjoy battling can take part in the special Halloween Cup in the Go Battle League, while everyone else can enjoy the spooky festivities—complete with a remix of the iconic Lavender Town music.