Furfrou, new costumed Pokémon, and a form-change mechanic to debut in Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week event

Niantic has been teasing content for Pokémon Go’s upcoming Fashion Week event for a few days. And now, we know exactly what stylishly dressed Pokémon and rewards will be available this year.

The Poodle Pokémon Furfrou is headlining the event. It’ll make its Pokémon Go debut for the fashionable event, which will run from Sept. 21 to 28.

On top of Furfrou appearing for the first time, so will all of its various forms, which give it different looks. Niantic will be implementing a form-change mechanic to facilitate the plethora of forms that are being added, which will mostly be region-specific.

Instead of simply having players gain access to a few forms per region, three variants of Furfrou will be available to all players around the globe. Six additional forms will be available only in specific regions, while the special Heart Trim form won’t be included with Furfrou at launch and will likely be held for a future event—perhaps Valentine’s Day 2022.

Changing your Furfrou from one Trim to another will cost 25 Furfrou Candy, 10,000 Stardust, and can be accessed in the Pokémon storage.

Along with Furfrou, Butterfree, Sneasel, and Blizle will all be available wearing new fashionable costumes. Additionally, Pokémon that were featured in last year’s Fashion Week, like Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx, and Croagunk, will be available in their costumed variants, too.

Throughout the event, new parts of the season-long Special Research, Misunderstood Mischief, will be available. New Timed and Special Research, Fashionable Trainer challenges, and more will also go live.

Completing the Special Research introduced during the event will net you a Meloetta encounter or Meloetta Candy if you already finished the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Special Research. The Timed Research will be giving out a special Furfrou Wig avatar item, which will also be sold in the shop after the event.