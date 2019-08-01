One of Fortnite: Battle Royale’s season X debut challenges is part of the Road Trip missions. All players who buy this season’s Battle Pass will instantly have access to it and several others.

This challenge asks players to destroy 10 stop signs with the Catalyst outfit, a character skin that’s unlocked when you buy the Battle Pass. That might sound difficult at first, but some details will make your life easier.

First, you need to know that the basic requirement of this challenge is that you’re playing any Battle Royale mode that’s not Playground or Creative. Default solo, duos, and squads mode, as well as Arena, LTMs, and Team Rumble are all the modes you can be in to complete this challenge.

You don’t need to destroy all 10 in a single match. You can play as much as you want or need, and your progress will be carried over to your next match,

Best areas to find stop signs

The top place to land to complete this challenge in no time is in Pleasant Park. There are plenty of stop signs there, a total of about 15. If you want to rush this challenge, drop there, especially in the southwest area. Remember that the place will be crowded in the first hours and days of season X since many other players will try to complete it too.

Another good place to find some stop signs is at Salty Springs. There aren’t as many as in Pleasant Park, but you can still find about five of them there. The same applies to Paradise Palm, where you’ll find a few to destroy near the streets of the city.

These are the main locations to look for these signs. There’s always a chance that a new area at The Block has some of them as well, so it might be worth checking it as well if you’re doing this challenge at a later date.

By completing this challenge, you’ll receive your next reward of the Road Trip mission.