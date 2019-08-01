Fortnite’s season X debuted with many new challenges for Battle Pass owners. Starting this season, only those with the paid pass will get exclusive missions that will let them unlock Battle Stars to progress faster through all the tiers of rewards that Epic added to the game.

As part of the Road Trip missions, players have to visit a Drift painted head, a dinosaur, and a stone head statue to complete one of the challenges and unlock new objectives. If they do, they’ll unlock a new reward from the Normal set depending on how many others they have already completed. It can either be Battle Stars, XP points, or a new pickaxe.

To complete this challenge, players must be in any Fortnite default or limited-time mode, which means it’s impossible to complete it in Playground or Creative islands. Modes like Arena and Team Rumble will count normally. You can also visit these three in any order you like.

Here’s a map of where to find all three items in the Fortnite island. Their specific locations with screengrabs of these objects are right after the map.

All Locations

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Drift painted head

The Drift painted head is east of Pleasant Park, where it’s been for a few seasons now. Just land next to it and you’ll complete this first step.

Dinosaur

You can land in the middle of three dinosaurs far south of Paradise Palms. Getting close to them will let you progress.

Stone Head Statue

The Stone Head Statue is north of the frozen lake in the snow biome. It’s easy to spot once you’re gliding over that area.