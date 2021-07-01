FaZe Clan sign Beer11 to PUBG Mobile roster

FaZe Clan has signed the decorated Pheeraphol “Beer11” Phumrat to its PUBG Mobile roster in Thailand.

Beer11 was previously a part of RRQ Athena with whom he managed to get second place in the Pro League Thailand’s second season in late 2020. RRQ went on to get fourth place in the PMPL SEA and a third-place finish in the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

After the PMGC, the player moved over to Thailand-based esports organization Bacon Time. In the previous season of the PMPL Thailand (season three), Bacon Time placed fourth, failing to qualify for the SEA Championship.

ยินดีต้อนรับ Beer11 เข้าสู่ทีม FaZe Clan อย่างเป็นทางการ และจะมาเป็น 1 ในทีม ATK ของเรา สู้ศึกโปรลีก SS4 ขอให้เปล่งแสงในการแข่งขันยาว ๆ ไปนะครับ#FaZeUp #FaZeClanTH #FaZeWelcome #FaZeBeer11 Posted by FaZe Clan Thailand on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

FaZe Clan, on the other hand, had a tremendous season three in the PMPL Thailand as they took first place. This was the org’s first major victory in PUBG Mobile ever since it entered the game in January 2020.

They couldn’t perform in the PMPL SEA Championship, however, and finished in 12th place. A few changes are in store for the team as Paphawin “SOup77” Thanayotpinyo recently departed from FaZe to join Team Flash.

With the signing of Beer11, the team will be looking to defend its title in the upcoming fourth season of the PMPL Thailand and also book a slot to the Global Championship 2021.