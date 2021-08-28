Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson will play PUBG Mobile in the Team Up Challenge

He will be playing the battle royale game with other popular personalities in this challenge.

PUBG Mobile is no stranger to collaborations with major personalities from around the world. This time, the battle royale game has tied up with six-time Grammy nominee and Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson for the PUBG Mobile Team Up Challenge 2021 Finals.

Gibson will be one of the captains in the Team Up Challenge Finals, which will happen on Aug. 30 from 7pm CT onwards. He will be joined by several other personalities including cricket players, singers, content creators, and more. Fans can tune into the action on the official PUBG Mobile YouTube channel.

Our final Captain has arrived! 🏆



Six time Grammy nominee and mega box office star @Tyrese is joining with PUBG MOBILE for #TeamUp2021!



Check out the Regional Matches on August 20-28, and make sure not to miss the finals August 29th! #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/SxjVBFCtJg — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 27, 2021

Currently, the regional matches in the Team Up Challenge 2021 are going on from Aug. 20 to 28. There are six regions this year, namely the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, South America, and South Asia. These will be followed by the finals and award ceremony on Aug. 29. The format for the finals hasn’t been revealed yet.

Other major personalities in the challenge include retired Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, Mexican professional footballer Miguel Layún, Egyptian comedian Mohamed Henedy, and more. You can read the complete list here.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. Part of its growth can be owed towards collaborations like these with popular figures from around the globe. In the past, the game has partnered with Korean girl group BLACKPINK, basketball players Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball, Andre Drummond, and Isaiah Thomas, and even Argentine footballer Paulo Dybala.