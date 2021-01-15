Fans receive first look at upcoming Mortal Kombat movie

The new movie is almost here.

Mortal Kombat is one of the most iconic fighting games of all time and is known for its brutal violence and gory fatalities. The game has been depicted in live-action movies in the past, but both entries failed to capture the violence and feel of Mortal Kombat accurately.

But today, fans got their first look at the new Mortal Kombat movie via Entertainment Weekly. Director Simon Mcquoid promised that fatalities and gore will be present while introducing a fresh take on the Mortal Kombat universe.

First look at Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros), directed by Simon McQuoidhttps://t.co/kakHp6WR67 pic.twitter.com/bxZlxc3GSo — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 15, 2021

McQuoid explained how blood is a significant theme in Mortal Kombat and that it’s not only represented in fight scenes.

“Blood represents family,” McQuoid said. “Blood represents a connection. Blood represents who we are. Without getting too overcomplicated, what we did is use blood executionally.”

This doesn’t mean the fight scenes will be PG wrestling matches, though. The movie opens with an intense battle between two of the most recognizable video game characters: Sub-Zero and Scorpion.

McQuoid confirmed one of the earliest shots in the movie is of Hanzo Hasashi’s (Scorpion) kunai blade, which many players will recognize as the terrifying weapon Scorpion always carries. The weapon was originally a garden tool and Hasashi’s wife uses it as intended before the movie introduces Hasashi and Bi-Han, also known as Sub-Zero.

Fans are familiar with the blood feud between Hasashi and Bi-Han’s clans, but the movie opens with a 10-minute scene in feudal Japan to explain their back story. Fans can expect an intense fight between the two characters long before they possess supernatural abilities and can see Scorpion was originally a family man.

Scorpion is portrayed by Hiroyuki Sanada, who many fans will recognize from Avengers: Endgame and The Wolverine. Sub-Zero is played by Joe Taslim, known for his roles in The Raid: Redemption and the TV show Warrior. Both actors are accomplished martial artists and are excellent choices to represent the two deadly ninjas.

The new Mortal Kombat film will also introduce a new character named Cole, played by martial artist Lewis Tan.

“When we first meet Cole, he’s in a really bad spot,” Tan said. “He’s down on his luck. He’s kind of a washed-up MMA fighter who used to be a champion, who used to believe in himself, who used to have a lot of hope in his career. And it’s all gone down the drain.”

But fans will watch his journey as he encounters other iconic Mortal Kombat characters and learns more about the mysterious mark on his chest, which is the Mortal Kombat symbol.

Cole will encounter Sub-Zero, now equipped with cryomancy powers and sent by the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung. Jax, the powerful character with metal arms, also bears the strange symbol on his chest and will guide Cole to Sonya Blade. Eventually, Cole finds Raiden, the god of thunder and protector of Earth Realm, who allows Cole into his temple.

Fans can expect Cole to meet three other original Mortal Kombat characters, Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and Kano, as they train together for the high-stakes Mortal Kombat tournament.

Tan confirmed that he’s a fan of the Mortal Kombat series and did his best to ensure they respect the lore while also “bringing something new to the table.” Cole is a new character in the series and Tan was inspired by UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, muay Thai, judo, jujitsu, and “MMA roots” when creating the character’s fighting style.

McQuoid is still editing the film but confirmed it won’t have a PG-13 rating. He also confirmed there’s gore, blood, and fatalities but depicted in a way that prevents the movie from having an NC-17 rating.

Tan explained that fans will see some iconic fatalities on the big screen and a few Easter eggs snuck into the movie.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16.