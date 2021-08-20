Falinks removed from raids Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield due to error

Niantic has had to make a last-second change to the third and final Ultra Unlock bonus week for Pokémon Go, announcing that Falinks will no longer be appearing in raids due to an error.

Originally, the generation eight Fighting-type was supposed to appear throughout Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield as a Field Research reward and in three-star raids. However, an undisclosed error has forced the developers to change their plans.

Trainers, Falinks will be removed from three-star raids for the duration of this event due to a bug causing it to appear distorted. Falinks can still be encountered in Field Research, and will appear more frequently in the wild. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) August 20, 2021

Instead of appearing in two different ways, Falinks will now only appear as a Field Research reward, from Aug. 20 to 31.

Niantic is replacing it with Machamp and Gengar in the three-star raid rotation, which does match the theme for the Galar region since both Pokémon appear in Sword and Shield. Machamp will be appearing from Aug. 20 to 26, while Gengar will replace it from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

Because the change was so sudden and caused by a currently unlisted error, Niantic will likely run some form of makeup event involving Falinks. We will have to wait for more details, but you can expect to see the Formation Pokémon around in the future.

No other changes have been made to the event outside of Falinks being removed from raids ahead of the event’s launch in certain areas of the world.