Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile x Blackpink event

The Blackpink x PUBG Mobile event is now live in the game. The event is giving players the chance to win some exciting rewards including a signed Blackpink album, permanent outfit, and more.

The event will be run until Oct. 8. Other than this event, some other features are also coming to the game as part of the tie-up between the K-pop band and PUBG Mobile. This includes a Blackpink billboard, airplane, airdrop, and lobby music.

The event page can be found on the recommended tab of the events menu. Upon opening it, players will be able to swipe right between different pages of the event. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Personal Support Shoutout

Players have to collect and light up light sticks to earn rewards in this event. Yes, Blackpink’s official light stick has made its way to PUBG Mobile. These lightsticks can be earned by completing daily and achievement missions. Here are the rewards.

200 BP: 200 light sticks

Supply crate coupon scrap: 500 light sticks

Cheer Lantern: 800 light sticks

Shaved Ice Cover (five days): 1200 light sticks

Spring T-shirt (permanent) and Cheer Lantern: 2500 light sticks

Screengrab via Tencent

Light Stick Electricity Map

Based on the total light sticks collected by all players in PUBG Mobile, some “server rewards and display resources” will be unlocked. These can be collected on the home page. It hasn’t been revealed what these rewards will be.

Screengrab via Tencent

Support Ranking

The top players with the most light sticks will get exclusive rewards. For the top five players, a signed Blackpink album and permanent Adorable Panda Suit will be unlocked. Players who place sixth to 10th, on the other hand, will get the Killer Cadet set.

Screengrab via Tencent

Other than this, players can also go to the accounts of the members of Blackpink and gift them popularity. The top contributor to each member will also get a signed gift.