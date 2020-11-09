Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Global Championship

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) will begin on Nov. 24 and run until January 2021. It has a $2 million prize pool with 24 teams from around the world competing.

The PMGC was initially supposed to be a 20-team event. But Tencent announced yesterday that the number of teams has been increased to 24. The championship is being produced by ESL Gaming and sponsored by Qualcomm, Mountain Dew, and OnePlus.

Tencent also said a “huge announcement” will be made on Nov. 24. The context of this announcement hasn’t been revealed, however.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMGC.

Format

The PMGC has been split into the league stage and the finals. As of now, details about the league stage have only been announced.

The league stage will run for four weeks from Nov. 24 to Dec. 20.

Each week will have five matchdays.

On Tuesday and Wednesday (weekdays), the 24 teams will battle to qualify for the Super Weekend, which will only have 16 teams.

The Super Weekend will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It grants championship points on the basis of which the 16 teams that qualify for the PMGC finals will be decided.

Each week, the weekdays’ play rankings will be reset. Rankings for the Super Weekend, however, get carried over.

Teams will likely be split into groups for the weekdays’ play. These groups haven’t been announced yet.

Schedule

League Stage

Week one

Weekdays’ play: Nov. 24 and 25

Super Weekend: Nov. 27 to 29

Week two

Weekdays’ play: Dec. 1 and 2

Super Weekend: Dec. 4 to 6

Week three

Weekdays’ play: Dec. 8 and 9

Super Weekend: Dec. 11 to 13

Week four

Weekdays’ play: Dec. 15 and 16

Super Weekend: Dec. 18 to 20

Finals

The finals will happen in January 2021. The schedule hasn’t been revealed yet. The top 16 teams with the most championship points will compete in it.

Teams

Directly invited

Bigetron RA (PMWL East champions)

Futbolist (PMWL West champions)

PMPL SEA Finals

The top five teams from the event have qualified.

Aerowolf Limax

Secret Jin

RRQ Athena

Power 888 KPS

Team Secret

PMPL Americas

The top four teams have qualified.

Loops Esports

The Unnamed

Execute Esports

A7 Esports

EMEA League

The top four teams have qualified.

Natus Vincere

Klas Game Esports

GODSENT

Konina Power

PMPL South Asia

The top three teams have qualified.

Abrupt Slayers

DRS Gaming

A1 Esports

PMSC Korea

The winner has qualified.

ArCRESTART

PUBG Mobile Japan League

The winner has qualified.

BLUE BEES

Wildcard Finals

The winner will qualify. The competition will be played later this month.

TBD

Peace Elite League (PEL) China

The top two teams have qualified.

Four Angry Men

Nova Esports

Tournament host country

The country hosting the event will also get a slot in the PMGC.