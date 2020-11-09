Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Global Championship

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) will begin on Nov. 24 and run until January 2021. It has a $2 million prize pool with 24 teams from around the world competing.
The PMGC was initially supposed to be a 20-team event. But Tencent announced yesterday that the number of teams has been increased to 24. The championship is being produced by ESL Gaming and sponsored by Qualcomm, Mountain Dew, and OnePlus.
Tencent also said a “huge announcement” will be made on Nov. 24. The context of this announcement hasn’t been revealed, however.
Here’s everything you need to know about the PMGC.
Format
The PMGC has been split into the league stage and the finals. As of now, details about the league stage have only been announced.
- The league stage will run for four weeks from Nov. 24 to Dec. 20.
- Each week will have five matchdays.
- On Tuesday and Wednesday (weekdays), the 24 teams will battle to qualify for the Super Weekend, which will only have 16 teams.
- The Super Weekend will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It grants championship points on the basis of which the 16 teams that qualify for the PMGC finals will be decided.
- Each week, the weekdays’ play rankings will be reset. Rankings for the Super Weekend, however, get carried over.
Teams will likely be split into groups for the weekdays’ play. These groups haven’t been announced yet.
Schedule
League Stage
Week one
- Weekdays’ play: Nov. 24 and 25
- Super Weekend: Nov. 27 to 29
Week two
- Weekdays’ play: Dec. 1 and 2
- Super Weekend: Dec. 4 to 6
Week three
- Weekdays’ play: Dec. 8 and 9
- Super Weekend: Dec. 11 to 13
Week four
- Weekdays’ play: Dec. 15 and 16
- Super Weekend: Dec. 18 to 20
Finals
The finals will happen in January 2021. The schedule hasn’t been revealed yet. The top 16 teams with the most championship points will compete in it.
Teams
Directly invited
- Bigetron RA (PMWL East champions)
- Futbolist (PMWL West champions)
PMPL SEA Finals
The top five teams from the event have qualified.
- Aerowolf Limax
- Secret Jin
- RRQ Athena
- Power 888 KPS
- Team Secret
PMPL Americas
The top four teams have qualified.
- Loops Esports
- The Unnamed
- Execute Esports
- A7 Esports
EMEA League
The top four teams have qualified.
- Natus Vincere
- Klas Game Esports
- GODSENT
- Konina Power
PMPL South Asia
The top three teams have qualified.
- Abrupt Slayers
- DRS Gaming
- A1 Esports
PMSC Korea
The winner has qualified.
- ArCRESTART
PUBG Mobile Japan League
The winner has qualified.
- BLUE BEES
Wildcard Finals
The winner will qualify. The competition will be played later this month.
- TBD
Peace Elite League (PEL) China
The top two teams have qualified.
- Four Angry Men
- Nova Esports
Tournament host country
The country hosting the event will also get a slot in the PMGC.
- TBA