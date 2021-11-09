Everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl celebration event

Niantic has just announced its next event which will take place later this month in celebration of the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. During this event, players will be able to score plenty of rewards and have the opportunity to collect unique versions of Sinnoh starter Pokémon.

The event is split into two parts with the first kicking off on Nov. 16 and running for two days until part two runs from Nov. 18 to 21. The first half of the event will feature predominantly Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond species, while the final days will center around Shining Pearl.

There are a ton of shiny Pokémon to score over the event as well as a handful of exclusive costumed species. This is everything you’ll need to know about the upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration Event.

All Pokémon Available During Pokémon Celebration Event Part 1: Brilliant Diamond

Image via Niantic

(*) = Shiny Capable

Wild Pokémon:

Turtwig (Lucas’ Hat) *

Chimchar (Lucas’ Hat) *

Piplup (Lucas’ Hat) *

Seel *

Murkrow *

Poochyena *

Aron *

Bidoof *

Kricketot *

Buneary *

Stunky

Scyther *

Larvitar *

Burmy *

Buizel *

One-Star Raids:

Gible *

Cranidos *

Drifloon *

Bronzor *

Three-Star Raids:

Tyranitar

Lopunny *

Drapion

Toxicroak

Gallade

5-Star Raids:

Cresselia *

Mega Raids:

Mega Lopunny

7km Egg:

Budew *

Bonsly *

Happiny *

Mime Jr. *

Riolu *

Field Research Pokémon:

Bagon *

Turtwig (Lucas’ Hat) *

Chimchar (Lucas’ Hat) *

Piplup (Lucas’ Hat) *

Burmy Sandy Cloak *

Burmy Trash Cloak *

Shieldon *

All Pokémon Available During Pokémon Celebration Event Part 2: Shining Pearl

Image via Niantic

Wild Pokémon:

Pinsir *

Misdreavus *

Houndour *

Spheal

Turtwig (Dawn’s Hat) *

Chimchar (Dawn’s Hat) *

Piplup (Dawn’s Hat) *

Bidoof *

Kricketot *

Buneary *

Gameow *

Slowpoke *

Bagon *

Buizel *

Burmy (Sand Cloak) *

One-Star Raids:

Sheildon *

Drifloon *

Bronzor *

Three-Star Raids:

Salamence

Lopunny *

Drapion

Toxicroak

Gallade

Five-Star Raids:

Cresselia *

Mega Raids:

Mega Lopunny *

7km Egg:

Budew *

Bonsly *

Happiny *

Mime Jr. *

Riolu *

Field Research Pokémon:

Cranidos *

Turtwig (Dawn’s Hat) *

Chimchar (Dawn’s Hat) *

Piplup (Dawn’s Hat) *

Burmy Plant Cloak *

Burmy Trash Cloak *

Larvitar *

Cosmetic Items available during Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Celebration Event

Image via Niantic

In-Store Items:

Turtwig Costume

Chimchar Costume

Piplup Costume

Event Box (One-time exchange): 20 PokeBalls, one Sinnoh Stone

Great Box (300 PokeCoins – one-time exchange): Three Super Incluybators, two Incubators, one Lure Module

Free Avatar Items

Sinnoh Hat

Sinnoh Top Set

Sinnoh Pants

Sinnoh Shoes

Sinnoh Backpack

Sinnoh Skirt

Sinnoh Boots

Event Stickers: (PokeStops, Gifts, in-game store)

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Lucario

Dialga

Palkia

Collection Challenge

Image via Niantic

During the event, if you are able to collect all six of the new starter variants, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with both the Lucas and Dawn hats you’ll receive a reward of 1,000XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with Froslass.