Everything you need to know about Friday Fortnite on June 28

Daniel “KEEMSTAR” Keem’s Friday Fortnite tournament is back after a small break. While fans will see the return of regular players such as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Benjy “Benjyfishy” David Fish, Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff, and more, the bracket will include a celebrity guest this week.

The last tournament saw the pairing of Ninja and Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg, which blew viewing figures out of proportion. KEEMSTAR reported that over 8.8 million unique viewers tuned in to watch Friday Fortnite in week two of its return.

Here’s everything you need to know about the third Friday Fortnite event on June 28.

Rules

In Friday Fortnite, two players play together as a duo and have to face another pair to get the most kills in two games. Both pairs will squad up and play two games of Fortnite, and whichever team has the most kills by the end of both matches will move on to the next round.

The losers of the first round of the tournament are sent into the losers bracket for a second chance at getting to the grand finals. If a team loses a round in the losers bracket, they’re out of the tournament. Duos in the normal bracket also will be eliminated if they lose after round one.

Bracket

Now that the tournament is back, KEEM and UMG Events have unveiled the bracket for June 28. In a surprise announcement, Keem revealed that LeBron James Jr. will be pairing with FaZe Sway for this week’s tournament.

Team 1 Team 2 Ninja and Timthetatman Ceeday and NoahsNoah Mako and Froste Dolan Dark and Nopeify 100T Noah and FaZe Avery x2twins Jesse and McCreamy TSM Myth and Liquid Poach TBD LeBron James Jr. and FaZe Sway TSM Chica and Dellor Gotaga and Mickalow Secret Mongraal and Mitr0 FaZe Replays and Nick Eh 30 Reverse2k and KingRichard MrBeast and ExilityTM Akademiks and TBD Lachlan and mrfreshasian FaZe Nickmercs and Nio FaZe H1ghSky and TSM Slappie LosPollos and TBD Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs Svenosss and TBD MrSavage and benjyfishy Ghost Aydan and Ghost Innocents Ghost Kamo and Ghost Issa LG Destroy and Ghost Assault Nick28T and NepentheZ Nate Hill and Funkbomb lazarbeam and x2twins LOLiTOFDEZ and Giants xlsma SypherPK and HighDistortion FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga

Prizes

The winners of the grand finals will receive a $10,000 cash prize to take home, with both players from that duo likely splitting it to $5,000 each.

A random viewer of the tournament also can win $10,000 thanks to a random draw. But instead, this week, 30 people will win a Nintendo Switch in memory of Desmond “Etika” Amofah.

How to watch

UMGEvents – Twitch Welcome to UMGEvents’s channel on Twitch. Watch them stream Fortnite and other content live and join the community!

You can watch Friday Fortnite on UMG Events’ official Twitch livestream to view all perspectives. If you’re a fan of a specific player in the bracket, you can head over to that player’s channel on Twitch or YouTube to view their perspective since most participants in the tournament stream during the event.