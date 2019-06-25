YouTube streamer Etika found dead of suspected suicide

The New York Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that missing YouTuber Desmond “Etika” Amofah had been found dead.

The announcement follows a six-day search for Etika, who had last been seen on June 19 after uploading a YouTube video entitled, “I’m Sorry,” which appeared to be a final speech to his fans.

Several of his belongings had been found on the Manhattan Bridge on June 23 including his wallet and cellphone.

NYPD NEWS on Twitter We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw

At 12:38pm on Tuesday, the official NYPD Twitter account said simply, “We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased.”

Etika was born on May 12, 1990, in Brooklyn, New York. He created a YouTube account in July 2012, for which he produced mostly Nintendo-related content until focusing on livestreaming.

Throughout the duration of the missing person search, fans showed an outpouring of support for the creator, citing his creativity, unique personality, and authenticity. Many of them proudly referred to themselves as “Joycon Boyz,” or “Joycon Men,” a term coined by Etika.

Etika’s channel has been removed from YouTube, though most of his content, including archived streams and viral reactions to game announcements, has been preserved on multiple channels across YouTube.

Etika was 29-years old at the time of his passing.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 in the US or Samaritans in the UK at 116 123.