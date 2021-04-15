Everything we know about the CODM World Championship 2021: Format, prize pool, regions, and more

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship is back in 2021 with a much larger format and prize pool. Activision has continued its partnership with Sony in 2021 to bring a $2 million prize pool.

The championship will feature open for all in-game qualifiers. Top players from here will advance to further stages of the competition leading to the 2021 World Championship Finals. Activision has also launched the official Call of Duty: Mobile Esports YouTube channel ahead of the 2021 season.

Here is everything we know about the CODM World Championship 2021. This article will be updated as more information trickles in.

Format

There will be five stages in the CODM World Championship 2021, namely the solo play, team play, regional qualifiers, regional playoffs, and the finals.

Stage one: Solo Play

In this, players can compete as a team or even play solo.

The solo play will be held across four weekends.

On these weekends, players have to get 60 points in 10 ranked matches to advance to stage two.

Activision’s vice president of product for CODM, Matthew Lewis, said in an interview with GameSpot that the company has collaborated with popular creators iFerg, BobbyPlays, HawksNest. As part of this, players can earn “unique in-game rewards” designed by these creators through this stage of the championship.

Stage two: Team Play

The players who manage to advance to the second stage will have to form teams.

These teams will play 30 ranked matches together to earn points.

The top 256 teams from each region with the most points will move on to the next stage.

Stage three: Regional Qualifiers

This stage of the tournament will be hosted on GameBattles.

It will feature an elimination-style bracket with the best teams making it to the regional playoffs.

Stage four: Regional Playoffs

Each region in the CODM World Championship will feature a separate regional playoff.

It will be an elimination-style tournament with the winners qualifying for the 2021 World Championship Finals.

Stage five: World Championship Finals

The first-ever Call of Duty: Mobile world champion will be crowned in the finals which will happen at the end of the year.

The exact number of teams who will be competing in the finals hasn’t been announced yet.

Regional Partner Tournaments

Other than these, Activision has said that there will be some tournaments hosted by regional partners. Top teams from here will also be able to qualify for the World Championship Finals. More details about these will be revealed later.

Eligibility

Players have to be from an eligible region and be at least 18 years old to participate in the competition.

As the first stage of the tournament happens through ranked matches, players also need to be in level 10 or higher to compete.

In stages one, two, and three of the competition, players can use any device including tablets in the championship.

Players will be required to use the Sony Xperia 1 III in the regional playoffs and the finals, though.

External equipment and controllers are not allowed.

Prize Pool

The prize pool for the World Championship in 2021 has doubled. The $2 million will be distributed in the regional playoffs and the World Championship Finals. The partner tournaments will have separate prize pools which will be announced at a later date.

Regions

Activision hasn’t revealed the complete list of regions yet.

Lewis also said in his interview with GameSpot that the company is adding more regions “based on engagement” from 2020. He confirmed that two of these are Mainland China and South Asia and the Middle East.

Schedule

The schedule for the championship hasn’t been announced yet.