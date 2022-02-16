European countries to hold real-world celebrations for Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

This year’s Pokémon Go Tour is focusing on the wonders of the historic Johto region, allowing players from around the world to encounter creatures that first appeared in Pokémon Gold and Silver. Players in Europe will get an added opportunity to partake in the festivities with Niantic-hosted events in various countries to experience the fun with other trainers.

During Pokémon Go Tour: Johto on Feb. 26, select countries in Europe will hold real-world celebrations from 10am to 5pm local time. Various photo ops will be set up in the locations for players to feel that they are truly inside of a Johto-themed extravaganza, with no registration required.

The cities and specific locations where the real-world celebrations will be held are as follows:

Linz, Austria: City-Park

Berlin, Germany: Britzer Garten (requires entrance fee)

Dortmund, Germany: Westfalenpark (requires entrance fee)

Essen, Germany: Burgplatz

Hamburg, Germany: Überseeboulevard

Hannover, Germany: Steintorplatz

Warsaw, Poland: Electrownia Powisle Shopping Mall

Bristol, U.K.: Broadmead

Cardiff, U.K.: Churchill Way

Edinburgh, U.K.: Castle Street

Liverpool, U.K.: Liverpool One

London, U.K.: St. Alfege Park

London, U.K.: Whitfield Gardens

Manchester, U.K.: Piccadilly Gardens

It’s unclear if other locations around the world will be receiving similar opportunities for celebrating Pokémon Go Tour: Johto. This celebration of the Johto region will take place on Feb. 26 with special perks for players who buy the event ticket for $12, such as the opportunity to catch the new Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh. All players will be able to enjoy increased spawns of Johto Pokémon throughout the event’s duration but will miss out on numerous benefits associated with the ticket.