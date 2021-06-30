ESL unveils Wild Rift Mobile Open Oceania Championship 2021

The ESL Mobile Open is coming to Oceania with Riot Game’s mobile MOBA title, League of Legends: Wild Rift. The Wild Rift ESL Mobile Open Oceania Championship has a $5,000 prize pool and will feature open qualifiers leading to an international LAN event in early October.

The competition will be played across four stages, including the open qualifiers, esports Swiss, round-robin, and the gauntlet.

📣ANNOUNCING: The @wildrift ESL Mobile Open Oceania Championships! 🦘🥝



Wild Rift esports is coming Down Under, with a $5k USD prizepool, the chance to compete internationally, and open qualifiers starting this weekend!



There will be four open qualifiers on July 4, 11, 18, and 25. Teams of up to seven players can register for these qualifiers which have a single-elimination format. Each series will be a best-of-three.

The top four from each qualifier will advance to the next stage of the competition, the esports Swiss. 16 teams will battle in a Swiss-system across five rounds on Aug. 15. Winning three rounds will see the team qualifying for stage three. Only the top eight will make it to the third stage, the round-robin.

In the third stage, the eight remaining teams will compete in a best-of-three, round-robin format. It will happen on Aug. 22 and 29 with the top four teams advancing to the final stage, the Gauntlet.

The Gauntlet will take place on Sept. 5 with the top four teams locking horns to decide the champions. The fourth and third-placed team from the previous stage will play first in this round. The winner will make it to the semifinals to take on the second-placed team from the previous round. Finally, the team that wins this match will compete in the grand final against the first-placed team of the round-robin stage.

The winner of the Wild Rift ESL Mobile Open Oceania Championships will qualify for an “international tournament” in early October. Riot announced last month that Wild Rift will be getting a world championship at the end of the year but it’s unclear if this is the competition the winner will qualify for.

The $5,000 prize pool in the Wild Rift ESL Mobile Open will be split as follows: