ESL Mobile Open August Finals for PUBG Mobile will decide 3 spots for Milan

The PUBG Mobile August Finals for the ESL Mobile Open by Vodafone 5G is coming soon and will decide the remaining three teams that will get to play at the Milan Games Week in September.

The Group A and Group B finals will be played on Aug. 28. Group A contains 16 teams mainly from European countries and parts of the Middle East. Group B only includes teams from India.

After a month of intense qualifiers, 20 squads from Groups A and B will participate in the August Finals. The top two teams from Group A and the winner from Group B will qualify for the grand finals at the Milan Games Week next month.

The 20 participating squads in Group A are:

Claws Esports Digital Athletics DIFAI Euro E-Sports Fear The Flame Ghouls Well Known High Hopes Istanbul Wild Cats K4L Myth Impulse NO VISION PENTA S2 Gaming SIMURGA SvR Esport Synergy Valiant Team Gravity Team Plague Unicorns of Love USSR

Group B features:

4HorseMen 8bitBeg4Mercy Blade Breakers ENTITY GAMING God’s Reign HEXAGON Esports Inc Xtreme iNSANE Knights INDIA Mega X MegaStars NEW START Team 8bit Team Apex Team GO Team Psyche Team Savage Team1iE TeamIND TeamINS

So far, the June and July qualifiers have been conducted for both of the groups and seven squads have qualified for the grand finals. This includes Kaos, Cream Esports, Team404, Futbolist, and Neon Esports from Group A. Orange Rock Esports and Synergy Gaming have qualified from the Indian group.

The grand finals are scheduled to be held at the Milan Games Week on Sept. 28 and 29. The event will also feature Asphalt 9: Legends in addition to PUBG Mobile. The prize pool for the tournament is approximately $184,000 (€165,000).