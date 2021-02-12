EA reportedly working with Tencent to develop Apex Legends Mobile

Respawn Entertainment, which is owned by Electronic Arts, is working with Tencent to develop Apex Legends for Android and iOS, according to a report by IGN.

Respawn is overlooking the development in a “supervisory role,” according to IGN. In the past, Tencent has worked with Activision and PUBG Corp. to bring Call of Duty and PUBG to mobile, respectively.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Respawn join forces with the Chinese company to develop a mobile version of the game. During EA’s Q3 earnings call for the 2020 fiscal year, the company confirmed that it was working with a “Chinese partner” for Apex Legends Mobile. EA also said the same partner will be working to bring Apex to PC in the country.

Earlier this month, during the company’s Q3 earnings call for the 2021 fiscal year, EA gave a tentative release date for the game. Apex Legends Mobile will be getting a soft-launch in China in the next “three to four months,” according to industry insider Daniel Ahmad.

- Japan is the 2nd largest market for Apex. One of reasons behind Switch ver. (Switch is big in Japan).



- Apex Legends Mobile to have a soft launch in next 3 to 4 months. Plan to launch in China once approved.



- Expand Apex Legends franchise + reach new audience with both. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 2, 2021

EA plans to release it globally before the end of its 2022 fiscal year, which will conclude on March 31, 2022.

EA is investing heavily in the mobile platform. Recently, it bought Glu Mobile for $2.1 billion. Glu is the developer of several popular mobile games, like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Design Home, and MLB Tap Sports Baseball. EA also has six FIFA mobile games in development.